Birthday card of the week comes courtesy of tank5209 over on Reddit who says: ‘7-year-old girls really know how to hit you where it hurts.’

He’s not kidding.

Oof.

‘The child isn’t wrong lol.’ lespaul_1976

‘My three year old asked me when I was going to die. I said, “Hopefully not for a long time.” She thought for a second and then said, “Ok, so like 8 minutes?” I laughed and then wondered if she knew something I didn’t.’ Blucifer

‘My 5 year old son asked me the same thing. He qualified his question adding “I just want to know because I don’t want you to die.” which I have to admit made me a little suspicious. I said “well I plan on living a long time.” he looked at me for several seconds. Smiled an unsettling smile, and said. “We’ll see, dad. We’ll just have to see about that.”‘ this_one_wasnt_taken