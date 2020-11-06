‘7-year-old girls really know how to hit you where it hurts’
Birthday card of the week comes courtesy of tank5209 over on Reddit who says: ‘7-year-old girls really know how to hit you where it hurts.’
He’s not kidding.
Oof.
‘The child isn’t wrong lol.’ lespaul_1976
‘My three year old asked me when I was going to die. I said, “Hopefully not for a long time.” She thought for a second and then said, “Ok, so like 8 minutes?” I laughed and then wondered if she knew something I didn’t.’ Blucifer
‘My 5 year old son asked me the same thing. He qualified his question adding “I just want to know because I don’t want you to die.” which I have to admit made me a little suspicious. I said “well I plan on living a long time.” he looked at me for several seconds. Smiled an unsettling smile, and said. “We’ll see, dad. We’ll just have to see about that.”‘ this_one_wasnt_taken
READ MORE
‘I asked my girlfriend, who lives in Europe, to fill in a map of the USA. These are the results’
Source Reddit u/tank5209