Twitter slapped misinformation notices on Trump’s tweets – the only 5 funny reactions you need

Nothing exudes confidence in the electorate like a President trying to frame the opposition and throw the democratic process in the bin.

Donald Trump‘s legal team has now launched several challenges against states where the count has yet to be completed – or where he has lost.

Presumably, there was no “voter fraud” in the states where he’s had a clear win.

We could see where it was all heading when he made this speech.

"We'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 AM in the morning and add them to the list," Trump says in White House speech #Election2020 https://t.co/O34sVaoiTz pic.twitter.com/SsX71wWI98 — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) November 4, 2020

It had been preceded by a tweet making similar accusations.

Which was swiftly hidden by Twitter, with this warning.

They had a point. They had an equally good point when they slapped warnings on several more of his tweets and retweets.

There was a definite theme running through them.

This – now deleted – retweet falsely claimed that all the votes still being counted were for Joe Biden.

There were more false implications of electoral fraud.

Trump spotted what was going on when another of his retweets was flagged up.

It didn’t stop him from making this outrageous claim.

MAGA Twitter was up in arms, claiming the President was being unfairly censored.

Twitter is actively censoring the leader of this country. WAKE UP!

They are doing this to the President of the United States of America There is a war against President @realDonaldTrump#ElectionNight #Election2020 #Elections2020 #ElectionDay #Trump #Trump20 pic.twitter.com/HEvEnHIw59 — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) November 4, 2020

Others were more realistic.

This morning, 75% of Trump's tweets have been accurately flagged by Twitter as containing targeted disinformation about standard U.S. democratic processes. Finally. — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) November 4, 2020

Hey Twitter, you've had to take down two of Donald Trump's false election tweets in the past hour, and now he's just posted several more false tweets. Trump is breaking all the election rules. It's time to temporarily suspend his account until the election results are in. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 4, 2020

The president's @Twitter account is, right now, a threat to American democracy. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 4, 2020

