Twitter slapped misinformation notices on Trump’s tweets – the only 5 funny reactions you need

Nothing exudes confidence in the electorate like a President trying to frame the opposition and throw the democratic process in the bin.

Donald Trump‘s legal team has now launched several challenges against states where the count has yet to be completed – or where he has lost.

Presumably, there was no “voter fraud” in the states where he’s had a clear win.

We could see where it was all heading when he made this speech.

It had been preceded by a tweet making similar accusations.

Which was swiftly hidden by Twitter, with this warning.

They had a point. They had an equally good point when they slapped warnings on several more of his tweets and retweets.

There was a definite theme running through them.

This – now deleted – retweet falsely claimed that all the votes still being counted were for Joe Biden.

There were more false implications of electoral fraud.

Trump spotted what was going on when another of his retweets was flagged up.

It didn’t stop him from making this outrageous claim.

MAGA Twitter was up in arms, claiming the President was being unfairly censored.

from Sure GIFs via Gfycat

Others were more realistic.

