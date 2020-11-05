This dramatic prayer session for Trump’s re-election has to be seen to be believed

You might think that President (for now) Trump having a spiritual adviser is a little like Nigel Farage having a Personal Diversity Mentor, and you’d probably be correct – yet he has one.

Her she is, explaining why she took the job.

‘To say no to President Trump would be saying no to God.’ — Trump’s faith adviser and ‘Righteous Gemstones’ character come to life Paula White is now an official White House employee pic.twitter.com/WKjKWjlmAH — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 6, 2019

She’s not delusional at all.

from Charlies Angels GIFs via Gfycat

This footage of her leading a prayer session to ensure Donald Trump’s re-election has to be seen to be believed.

Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White is currently leading an impassioned prayer service in an effort to secure Trump's reelection. pic.twitter.com/hCSRh84d6g — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 5, 2020

Shittest rap of the decade.

Of course, Twitter had thoughts.

1.

The worst thing about this is that it's shite. https://t.co/Av8sMorMpC — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) November 5, 2020

2.

on the one hand, the math looks very good for joe biden to win. on the other, she hears victory in the corridors of heaven https://t.co/0hQp65p2Dg — phil (@PhilJamesson) November 5, 2020

3.

Easiest game of rock, paper scissors ever. Her opening gambit of rock, rock, rock, rock, rock, rock, rock, rock, rock, rock, rock, rock, rock, rock, rock, rock, rock, rock and rock means a humiliating defeat in the regional qualifiers. https://t.co/ktQNJpXBIH — Paul Litchfield (@MrPLitchfield) November 5, 2020

4.

That’s the longest 1:45 on record. https://t.co/tMRm5UTBds — Open Culture (@openculture) November 5, 2020

5.

In an ideal world this woman would be in a secure ward and on a carefully-balanced régime of antipsychotic medication and therapy. https://t.co/iP0yB13hRy — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) November 5, 2020

6.

7.

Your mum in an am dram production of Hamilton. https://t.co/Xuubt1RHmN — Sooz "Halloween" Kempner (@SoozUK) November 5, 2020

8.

Meanwhile, back in the 2nd century at an ergot convention… https://t.co/aRjxFRsoYo — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) November 5, 2020

9.

I watched this with the sound off and is she giving a ghost a handjob? https://t.co/CU8WKWzxml — karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) November 5, 2020

10.

We can hook you up with some African angels but we are going to need some visas. https://t.co/jr2DbdG97v — Gesare Chife (@gechife) November 5, 2020

11.

I don't care for Celine Dion's new material AT ALL. https://t.co/LwElwuNnw9 — ralphgarman (@RalphGarman) November 5, 2020

Author, Don Winslow, wanted to make one thing clear.

Dear world, Impt note: This person is NOT reflective of the United States. We apologize for you having to see this. https://t.co/ZfUICmcq43 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 5, 2020

Can’t see anywhere else rushing to claim her as one of theirs, either.

