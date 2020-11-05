This dramatic prayer session for Trump’s re-election has to be seen to be believed

You might think that President (for now) Trump having a spiritual adviser is a little like Nigel Farage having a Personal Diversity Mentor, and you’d probably be correct – yet he has one.

Her she is, explaining why she took the job.

She’s not delusional at all.

This footage of her leading a prayer session to ensure Donald Trump’s re-election has to be seen to be believed.

Shittest rap of the decade.

Of course, Twitter had thoughts.

Author, Don Winslow, wanted to make one thing clear.

Can’t see anywhere else rushing to claim her as one of theirs, either.

Source Right Wing Watch Image Screengrab