Trump realising he can’t stop the count may be the greatest ever use of the Downfall meme

We all thought the Downfall meme would stop after the wonderful character actor, Bruno Ganz – who played Hitler in the film – sadly died back in 2019.

We’ve never been more glad that it didn’t.

We weren’t the only ones who loved this piece of comedy gold.

We’re on the same page as Charles Johnson.

Finally – imagine how mad he’d get if people started calling him Agolf Twitler.

Source @adrielhampton Image Screengrab