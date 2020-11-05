Trump realising he can’t stop the count may be the greatest ever use of the Downfall meme

We all thought the Downfall meme would stop after the wonderful character actor, Bruno Ganz – who played Hitler in the film – sadly died back in 2019.

We’ve never been more glad that it didn’t.

Wow, so Trump can't just stop the vote count? pic.twitter.com/HBBwvS79pF — Adriel "Sexier than Gavin Newsom" Hampton (@adrielhampton) November 4, 2020

We weren’t the only ones who loved this piece of comedy gold.

Live look at the White House bunker where Trump is trying to stop the counting of ballots. The internet remains undefeated… pic.twitter.com/nd79MMYSuS — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 4, 2020

First "Hitler in the bunker" meme to resemble when Hitler was actually in the bunker. https://t.co/KDE6fBl9uo — Wagner James Au (@slhamlet) November 4, 2020

This is ART https://t.co/D4zQIKmB19 — Sarah PATIENCE KIDS Parcak (@indyfromspace) November 4, 2020

This meme is overdone but there's some laugh out loud lines in here. Watch for Jared. https://t.co/kBPNqiJ19S — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 4, 2020

We’re on the same page as Charles Johnson.

I thought I was tired of this meme, but this is why it was invented. https://t.co/YdJegGXebA — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) November 4, 2020

Finally – imagine how mad he’d get if people started calling him Agolf Twitler.

Hitl…. I mean trump can't stop the count! https://t.co/BPwEKM4VKl — SICK OF Agolf Twitler (@bblock29) November 4, 2020

READ MORE

This Downfall take on Covid Trump’s return to the White House is perfect

Source @adrielhampton Image Screengrab