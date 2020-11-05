Covid test support troops in Liverpool have been billeted in Pontins and people have been putting the boot in

With one of the highest coronavirus rates in the UK, and having been the first area to fall under Tier 3 rules, Liverpool has been chosen for a mass-testing programme, which will see all residents offered weekly tests, even those without symptoms.

It’s a mini Operation Moonshot.

2000 members of the armed forces have been drafted in to take the pressure off those staff already carrying out the tests.

The Liverpool Echo filled in some details, including where the soldiers are billeted.

When the news broke on Twitter, it was inevitably followed by some good-natured mockery.

Writer Nick Pettigrew imagined the recruitment campaign.

Source Liverpool Echo Image Pontins TV, Jakob Owens on Unsplash