Covid test support troops in Liverpool have been billeted in Pontins and people have been putting the boot in

With one of the highest coronavirus rates in the UK, and having been the first area to fall under Tier 3 rules, Liverpool has been chosen for a mass-testing programme, which will see all residents offered weekly tests, even those without symptoms.

It’s a mini Operation Moonshot.

2000 members of the armed forces have been drafted in to take the pressure off those staff already carrying out the tests.

The Liverpool Echo filled in some details, including where the soldiers are billeted.

When the news broke on Twitter, it was inevitably followed by some good-natured mockery.

"I was born in Blyth but made in the nobbly knees competition." https://t.co/g37DFapmvN — John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) November 5, 2020

Reports saying the soldiers have already asked to go back to Helmand Province https://t.co/TfbADJby40 — Dan (@growupdan) November 5, 2020

Me on my weekend getaway at Pontins Southport https://t.co/tZFzN4pDhO pic.twitter.com/LkwzvdpfFn — jordizzle (@JordLPM) November 5, 2020

Look forward to playing Call Of Duty: Pontins https://t.co/Pufi0HzDXh — Bennett Arron (@BennettArron) November 5, 2020

Imagine seeing the seven words 'the armed forces have arrived at pontins' last year https://t.co/x1P0LfRXZH — Josh (@SCFCJosh96) November 5, 2020

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “We will be deploying 2000 talented Armed Forces personnel.” pic.twitter.com/1jKGdkdyEK — Cath Booth 🕊🌹 ⚧ 🔻💚✊🏽 (@cathbooth) November 5, 2020

Writer Nick Pettigrew imagined the recruitment campaign.

They don't put this in their 'Be the best you can be, see the world' recruitment ads, do they?

"Join The Army. Get Billeted To A Bleak Holiday Camp In December" https://t.co/oZLvh2r8sO — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 5, 2020

