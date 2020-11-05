These naturally occurring ‘ghost apples’ made of ice went viral because, well, look at them

We’re grateful to @thegallowboob over on Twitter for sharing these images of naturally occurring ‘ghost apples’.

They went viral because they look so … cool.

“Ghost Apples” are an unusual phenomenon where freezing rain coats rotting apples before they fall, then when the apple turns mushy it eventually slips out and leaves the icy shell still hanging on the tree. pic.twitter.com/ibWINo9VST — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) November 4, 2020

Here they are in close up.

And just a few of the things people said about them.

I don’t know how this wound up in my feed, but it is the only moment of peace I’ve had in 24 hours. Thank you sir. — WriteOn (@writteon) November 4, 2020

…it's things like that that fill me with almost divine joy. https://t.co/srODiZXtFh — Christie Golden (@ChristieGolden) November 5, 2020

v. pretty natural phenomenon. a crystal version of these would make great xmas tree ornaments! — Phoebe Greene (@clouds_sunshine) November 4, 2020

There’s a gothic horror Cinderella/Snow White retelling in here somewhere and I’m gonna find it https://t.co/tW40mWOjWt — ashia monet ☁️🌙☁️ (@AshiaMonet) November 4, 2020

tag yourself i’m mushy apple that eventually slips out to rot on the ground — Taming Fred Savage (@FredTaming) November 4, 2020

Last word to @thegallowboob.

Seeing some positive replies here has been mentally uplifting, the past 24hrs and the coming few days have us all stressed out and waiting. Thanks for that. If you want more positive things like the above and below posts on your timeline give me a follow: https://t.co/Eg3PLhlBvT — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) November 4, 2020

And you can find him on Twitter here.

Source @thegallowboob