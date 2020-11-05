These naturally occurring ‘ghost apples’ made of ice went viral because, well, look at them

We’re grateful to @thegallowboob over on Twitter for sharing these images of naturally occurring ‘ghost apples’.

They went viral because they look so … cool.

Here they are in close up.

And just a few of the things people said about them.

Last word to @thegallowboob.

And you can find him on Twitter here.

READ MORE

This goalkeeper went from hero to zero in just a few seconds and it’s a proper heartbreaker

Source @thegallowboob