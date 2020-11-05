10 hilariously suggestive responses to M&S calling a festive treat ‘Santa’s Yumnuts’

It’s beginning to feel a lot like lockdown, but that hasn’t stopped brands carrying on with their Christmas plans, such as advertising festive food and drink.

M&S, for instance, has produced some highly decorated Christmas-themed doughnut and yum-yum hybrids, and they’ve called them …

Who wants a bite of Santa’s Yumnut™? Our yum yum-doughnut hybrids have been given a Christmassy makeover, with delicious flaky pastry layers and a sweet Santa’s belt topping. Find them in our in store bakery. pic.twitter.com/BcWwxOo26r — M&S (@marksandspencer) November 5, 2020

What else did we expect from a year that gave us Eat Out to Help Out?

Actor and comedian, Bethany Black, asked the question that’s probably in your head right now.

Did- did you try saying this out loud before you decided on it? https://t.co/FqYXUWrOBC — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) November 5, 2020

She wasn’t the only one doubting the wisdom of that particular choice.

1.

'Who wants a bite of Santa's Yumnut?' is simultaneously the best and worst sentence of all time https://t.co/O1Nh369ZOC — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) November 5, 2020

2.

sweet Santa’s belt topping https://t.co/CM844yRprw — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) November 5, 2020

3.

They *paid* someone to come up with that name?? https://t.co/TnQr4chmb0 — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) November 5, 2020

4.

5 November, 11.45 am. This is the thing that finally broke me in 2020. I can't stop laughing. https://t.co/8SEYMxt4oI — Jared Shurin 🦖 (@straycarnivore) November 5, 2020

5.

Let’s all have a good laugh and move along. https://t.co/2DwhhLy1Sw — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 5, 2020

6.

I know M&S is in a bit of trouble right now but asking us to bite on Santa's Yumnuts is really not going to help matters. https://t.co/HHYXmePe9x — Elizabeth Paton (@LizziePaton) November 5, 2020

7.

John Lewis: "here's our lovingly crafted and emotionally poignant Advert that we've been making since July"

M&S: "wanna taste Santa's Yumnuts?" — Ariadne Griffin 🦋 (@Ariadne_Griffin) November 5, 2020

8.

I hear Santa's Yumnut goes particularly well with Seamen's Nutkum pic.twitter.com/6MZDM5Urxx — Nicolas Chinardet (@zefrog) November 5, 2020

9.

Weirdly, Santa Yumnut is my porn name https://t.co/FWo4Y771hq — Michael Hogan (@michaelhogan) November 5, 2020

10.

"So you're submitting a trademark for something called…. yum….nuts"

"Yes"

"YumNuts?"

"Yes"

"You know that sounds disgusting right?"

"Santa's YumNuts"

"No"

"For kids"

"Get out of my office or I'll call the police" https://t.co/27vOjLcZGv — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 5, 2020

Journalist Michael Moran managed the almost impossible task of making them sound even less appetising.

"Who wants a bite of Santa’s Yumnut?" sounds like a quote you'd read in a court report about a disgraced Tory MP. https://t.co/RD8NzKNpTw — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) November 5, 2020

It isn’t their first foray into innuendo.

Are you ready for our Love Sausage? Heart-shaped, lightly-truffled, wrapped in bacon and in store tomorrow. Say it with sausages – tag who you’ll be sharing your Love Sausage with this Valentine's Day! #MyMarksFave pic.twitter.com/VPQi4ENnsn — M&S (@marksandspencer) February 7, 2019

It’s almost as though they’re doing it on purpose.

