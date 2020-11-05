Sky News shared a very unfortunate election graphic which can’t be unseen

Over the last few days, we’ve seen just about every political chart imaginable. Or at least we thought we had.

While showing a graphic displaying the vote share change in Pennsylvania, Sky News’s US election coverage got a little, well… graphic.

Here are some of the responses to Sky News’s cock-up:

The results didn’t look much better over in Arizona.

Maybe use a bar graph next time.

