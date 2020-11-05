Sky News shared a very unfortunate election graphic which can’t be unseen
Over the last few days, we’ve seen just about every political chart imaginable. Or at least we thought we had.
While showing a graphic displaying the vote share change in Pennsylvania, Sky News’s US election coverage got a little, well… graphic.
This..this is an unfortunate graphic pic.twitter.com/aGsHITC4Fw
— Jack Duncan🔻 (@JackDunc1) November 4, 2020
Here are some of the responses to Sky News’s cock-up:
If those colours are coming out of there I advise you see a doctor…
— Jake Armistead (@JakeArmistead) November 4, 2020
Computer generated porn in the 80s wasn't the advanced CGI you see today
— Matt Wain (@TheMattWain) November 4, 2020
& that’s numberwang… pic.twitter.com/oxCCCkqLJz
— Wixey (@tweetawix) November 4, 2020
Despite their ages, both candidates having no problems maintaining an election
— HoffBeadle (@HoffBeadle) November 4, 2020
The results didn’t look much better over in Arizona.
Erm @SkyNews you might have wanted to use a different style of graphic here. #dickpic pic.twitter.com/b0evLhJkGs
— ƈƖąıཞɛ ཞơცıŋʂơŋ (@BrizzleLass) November 4, 2020
Maybe use a bar graph next time.
