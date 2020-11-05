Sky News shared a very unfortunate election graphic which can’t be unseen

Over the last few days, we’ve seen just about every political chart imaginable. Or at least we thought we had.

While showing a graphic displaying the vote share change in Pennsylvania, Sky News’s US election coverage got a little, well… graphic.

This..this is an unfortunate graphic pic.twitter.com/aGsHITC4Fw — Jack Duncan🔻 (@JackDunc1) November 4, 2020

Here are some of the responses to Sky News’s cock-up:

If those colours are coming out of there I advise you see a doctor… — Jake Armistead (@JakeArmistead) November 4, 2020

Computer generated porn in the 80s wasn't the advanced CGI you see today — Matt Wain (@TheMattWain) November 4, 2020

Despite their ages, both candidates having no problems maintaining an election — HoffBeadle (@HoffBeadle) November 4, 2020

The results didn’t look much better over in Arizona.

Erm @SkyNews you might have wanted to use a different style of graphic here. #dickpic pic.twitter.com/b0evLhJkGs — ƈƖąıཞɛ ཞơცıŋʂơŋ (@BrizzleLass) November 4, 2020

Maybe use a bar graph next time.

