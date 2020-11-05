People loved the moment Fox News cut from Rudy Giuliani to declare another Biden win

It’s been a long election – a very long election – but of all the TV coverage of the US presidential race, this is up there with people’s very favourite moments so far.

Fox News was covering the rantings of Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giulani when it cut away to call Michigan for Joe Biden.

And the timing was simply perfect.

Boom!

Just an amazing bit of TV here. While Rudy Giuliani is rambling on about election fraud conspiracies during the Trump campaign’s presser, Neil Cavuto cuts in to announce that Fox News has called Michigan for Joe Biden, placing Biden on the cusp of 270. pic.twitter.com/FHv79du2ED — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 4, 2020

Fox News cutting into Rudy Giuliani's bizarre rantings about Pennsylvania to announce that Joe Biden has won Michigan is just perfect. It's performance art. — David Pakman (@dpakman) November 4, 2020

Fox News cutting Rudy Guiliani off to announce that Biden has won Michigan pic.twitter.com/3yWBG9Nxbh — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 4, 2020

Coincidentally this was the face Rudy made when Fox News interrupted his presser to call Michigan for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/YFBnHK8QCi — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 4, 2020

One of the funniest moments in the history of US political television. As Rudy Giuliani—foaming at the mouth in Pennsylvania about the allegedly fraudulent election in Michigan, vomiting up multiple lies per sentence—is being covered by FNC, this happens: https://t.co/VyeG2BUyTP — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) November 4, 2020

Rudy's reaction when Fox News interrupts him to call Michigan for Biden is priceless…pic.twitter.com/VyihxuxfXU — William LeGate 🇺🇸 (@williamlegate) November 4, 2020

