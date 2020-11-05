People loved the moment Fox News cut from Rudy Giuliani to declare another Biden win

It’s been a long election – a very long election – but of all the TV coverage of the US presidential race, this is up there with people’s very favourite moments so far.

Fox News was covering the rantings of Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giulani when it cut away to call Michigan for Joe Biden.

And the timing was simply perfect.

Boom!

