Emily Maitlis’s dismantling of this Donald Trump supporter is a fabulously satisfying watch

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Emily Maitlis more than we already do, this happens.

It was an exchange on the BBC’s US presidential election coverage between the Newsnight presenter and someone called Randi Reed, a Republican businesswoman who stood as a candidate for Congress.

It’s two minutes very well spent.

‘I don’t think I even understand what you’re saying …’

The clip went viral and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

To conclude …

Source @JoeTaylorLand