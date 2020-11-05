Emily Maitlis’s dismantling of this Donald Trump supporter is a fabulously satisfying watch

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Emily Maitlis more than we already do, this happens.

It was an exchange on the BBC’s US presidential election coverage between the Newsnight presenter and someone called Randi Reed, a Republican businesswoman who stood as a candidate for Congress.

It’s two minutes very well spent.

Emily Maitlis encountering a lady whose brain needs rebooting pic.twitter.com/9kZFifZavx — Joe Taylor (@JoeTaylorLand) November 4, 2020

‘I don’t think I even understand what you’re saying …’

The clip went viral and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

OMG Emily Maitlis is taking absolutely no shit from a deluded Trump supporter right now and it’s incredible — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) November 4, 2020

Emily Maitlis sums up our collective reaction to four years of unhinged nonsense from Trump cultists.pic.twitter.com/Towq2UAKPC — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) November 5, 2020

Emily Maitlis is brilliant. Relentless, takes no shit from these lying idiots and doesn't bother paying them the courtesy they don't deserve of being polite. Fantastic to watch.#Newsnight — John Featherstone (@johnfeath) November 4, 2020

Emily Maitlis, super hero, utterly bemused by a Trump conspiracy theorist and not pandering to the new BBC missive of recognising all – often cretinous – views. — Daniel Dawkins (@DanDawkins) November 4, 2020

"I DON'T THINK I EVEN UNDERSTAND WHAT YOU'RE SAYING." Emily Maitlis, interviewing in exactly the same way I shout at my telly when such vacuous idiocy gets unwarranted airtime. Time we had a few more people calling this stuff out. PETER, YOU'VE LOST THE NEWS! https://t.co/1F2VIxJGEQ — Alistair McGown (@AMcGown) November 5, 2020

Emily Maitlis has just absolutely fricasseed an incoherent Trumpster conspiracy theorist. #Newsnight — Tom Freeman (@SnoozeInBrief) November 4, 2020

We have 70 million Americans who think what this woman is saying makes sense. Trump has created his own pandemic of cult fascism fueled by fear-mongering, lies, and disinformation. Biden will need to implement massive deprogramming efforts to help these people back to reality. https://t.co/Ik7Q9cmbUv — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈 (@AmoneyResists) November 5, 2020

To conclude …

Emily Maitlis is superb.

Brilliant at holding the arrogant to account.

That is why none of the Johnson govt ever appear on #Newsnight.

A pack of cowards who lack the courage to defend their indefensible selves. — Bakehouse Cottage aka Helen #FBPE (@Bakehouse2016) November 4, 2020

