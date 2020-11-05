Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser put to Eminem (and a dancing cat) is simply magnificent

You will probably have seen that extraordinary clip of Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser – no, really – Paula White doing her bit to ensure the so-called president’s re-election.

Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White is currently leading an impassioned prayer service in an effort to secure Trump’s reelection. pic.twitter.com/hCSRh84d6g — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 5, 2020

We didn’t think there was any way it could possibly get any better, but then @Soapmoine put it together with Eminem (and a cat) and, well, have a watch for yourself.

well sorry @Eminem for that. But that’s the first instrumental track i thought about. pic.twitter.com/5uce3N3GSP — Capitaine OSEF (@Soapmoine) November 5, 2020

Absolutely brilliant.

Every now and then, Twitter delivers complete gold. Trump’s spiritual advisor set to Eminem. With a dancing cat. pic.twitter.com/g3f8j6zGAP — Richard Boorman (@RichardBoorman) November 5, 2020

imagine having to explain this to a friend who isn't a very online person pic.twitter.com/WpngnJ2tFJ — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) November 5, 2020

This is the best thing coming out from these elections so far.pic.twitter.com/ZvAyL2uKqA — Lionel Page (@page_eco) November 5, 2020

I’ve watched this approximately 73 times this morning. pic.twitter.com/TUWuDH4oLX — Andrew “Not a Pulpit CEO” Novell (@Andrew_Novell) November 5, 2020

Whoever wins the election, this brilliant montage of memery, featuring a bopping-head cat, an Eminem back-beat, a distracted wanderer in cargo shorts, & Donald Trump's tongue-speaking angel-herder, wins the Internet for today. https://t.co/WjgnIh1odu — Gus Silber (@gussilber) November 5, 2020

In short …

READ MORE

This dramatic prayer session for Trump’s re-election has to be seen to be believed

Source Twitter @Soapmoine