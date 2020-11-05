Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser put to Eminem (and a dancing cat) is simply magnificent

You will probably have seen that extraordinary clip of Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser – no, really – Paula White doing her bit to ensure the so-called president’s re-election.

We didn’t think there was any way it could possibly get any better, but then @Soapmoine put it together with Eminem (and a cat) and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Absolutely brilliant.

In short …

Source Twitter @Soapmoine