Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser put to Eminem (and a dancing cat) is simply magnificent
You will probably have seen that extraordinary clip of Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser – no, really – Paula White doing her bit to ensure the so-called president’s re-election.
Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White is currently leading an impassioned prayer service in an effort to secure Trump’s reelection. pic.twitter.com/hCSRh84d6g
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 5, 2020
We didn’t think there was any way it could possibly get any better, but then @Soapmoine put it together with Eminem (and a cat) and, well, have a watch for yourself.
well sorry @Eminem for that. But that’s the first instrumental track i thought about. pic.twitter.com/5uce3N3GSP
— Capitaine OSEF (@Soapmoine) November 5, 2020
Absolutely brilliant.
Every now and then, Twitter delivers complete gold. Trump’s spiritual advisor set to Eminem. With a dancing cat. pic.twitter.com/g3f8j6zGAP
— Richard Boorman (@RichardBoorman) November 5, 2020
imagine having to explain this to a friend who isn't a very online person pic.twitter.com/WpngnJ2tFJ
— Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) November 5, 2020
This is the best thing coming out from these elections so far.pic.twitter.com/ZvAyL2uKqA
— Lionel Page (@page_eco) November 5, 2020
I’ve watched this approximately 73 times this morning. pic.twitter.com/TUWuDH4oLX
— Andrew “Not a Pulpit CEO” Novell (@Andrew_Novell) November 5, 2020
Whoever wins the election, this brilliant montage of memery, featuring a bopping-head cat, an Eminem back-beat, a distracted wanderer in cargo shorts, & Donald Trump's tongue-speaking angel-herder, wins the Internet for today. https://t.co/WjgnIh1odu
— Gus Silber (@gussilber) November 5, 2020
In short …
I’m done 🐈 pic.twitter.com/78GbxDuYd9
— Tim Doutré (@Timdoutre) November 5, 2020
This dramatic prayer session for Trump’s re-election has to be seen to be believed
