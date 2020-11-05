This furious conspiracy theorist interrupted a news conference and it’s unintentionally hilarious – 7 favourite responses

This angry – really angry – conspiracy theorist went viral after he interrupted an election news conference in Nevada, just not for the reasons he would necessarily have wanted.

NEW: A conspiracy theorist wearing a t-shirt that says “BBQ, Beer, Freedom” interrupts a press conference by the Clark County, Nevada Registrar of Voters. [KSNV-TV] #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Rz2FgK38vZ — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) November 4, 2020

So much to enjoy, not least the reaction of everyone around him. And these are our favourite 7 things people said about it.

1.

Keith Lemon's new character is class 👏 https://t.co/Phw8iJS7Tw — alf🌹 (@alfiewm_) November 4, 2020

2.

Person in the green shirt has apparently seen this shit before. Zero reaction, just keeping the recording going. — Scott (@Cusesoccer23) November 4, 2020

3.

This guy seems quite rational. Maybe we should hear him out.pic.twitter.com/tm6meH8tgt — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) November 4, 2020

4.

With the election slipping away, Republicans begin the difficult process of finding a suitable candidate for #Election2024 https://t.co/19yJweQAnH — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) November 4, 2020

5.

not clear he even knows what hes supposed to be saying besides “steal this election,” and “media coverup” — Mike ‘Literally Defund the Police’ O’Hara 🌹 (@mediumvillain) November 4, 2020

6.

That encapsulates the entire MAGA movement in one 20 second clip. 🙄🤣 — Charlieb (@Charliebo711) November 4, 2020

7.

I understand that Twitter has focussed on this fine fellow's resemblance to Keith Lemon, but please don't let that distract us from the hilarious walkout, which is the most normal "I've said my piece, I'm off now, cheerio" exit following the most batshit crazy entrance ever. https://t.co/MD8EqCuLrN — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 5, 2020

To conclude …

10.

Has the Tiger King, Joe Exotic, escaped from jail or is Keith Lemon tryin to make a name for himself in the U.S? https://t.co/3pm0R2YfkA — DMRos (@DavosLan) November 4, 2020

Source Twitter @MatthewKeysLive