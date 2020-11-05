The 9 funniest clapbacks after Trump randomly claimed a win in Pennsylvania

An increasingly panicky Donald Trump made an unprecedented statement on Wednesday night, when he simply claimed several states, including Pennsylvania, despite the fact that the counts were still underway.

Here‘s how he announced it.

As you can see, Twitter added some clarification to the statement. Other tweeters added these hilarious clapbacks.

1.

Oh yeah? Well I claim this chest for Mother Russia! Good mornink! https://t.co/JbWnrjP9bv pic.twitter.com/6JQ6kIUEkK — Kids in the Hall (@KITHOnline) November 4, 2020

2.

I have claimed for COVID quarantine purposes Mara Lago, Trump Tower and Trump Hotel. https://t.co/uaOzs45cDA — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) November 4, 2020

3.

I have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, a fabulous 9 bedroom villa on the north coast of Ibiza, a lifetime's supply if 21 year old Glenfiddich, as many lie-ins as I want, and an entirely consensual sex-slave type-arrangement with Gillian Anderson, if she's ok with that. https://t.co/NOYEK169S3 — Russ (@RussInCheshire) November 4, 2020

4.

I have claimed the state of California. I am now the Bear-King of the West. In addition, I hereby declare Los Angeles will now be called OTISBURG. https://t.co/JGECEsVsLy pic.twitter.com/XCCKv9W426 — Hilluminati (@bryanedwardhill) November 4, 2020

5.

I hereby claim that for financial purposes I've won NY's Mega Millions lotto jackpot! https://t.co/Xk7RzfwX8x — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 4, 2020

6.

Trump invoking the "I called dibs, no backsies" clause of the Constitution. https://t.co/I0Ot6Fhwhd — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 4, 2020

7.

We claim the moon, two flying saucers, a fleet of trained dolphins, and a goddamn pony. https://t.co/rvgIRp062l — DSA 🌹 (@DemSocialists) November 4, 2020

8.

Sarah and I claimed £7000 of MPs expenses on soft furnishings. https://t.co/xG4US49aVp — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) November 4, 2020

9.

when you think winning the presidency is like calling shotgun for a car ride https://t.co/NeNsHVaBYm — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) November 4, 2020

As you probably appreciate, he can claim whatever he wants, but it doesn’t make it a fact.

And in the meantime …

You keep claiming, we'll keep counting. https://t.co/NvWf6BScGr — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) November 4, 2020

