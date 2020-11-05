A sad faced Eric Trump crying cheat is an immensely satisfying watch
This is the first time we’ve actually enjoyed listening to Eric Trump. It’s not so much the words coming out of his mouth – well, it is – but it’s also the look on his face as he cries foul to anyone who will listen.
Ladies and gentlemen this is what defeat sounds like pic.twitter.com/8qkXe6KOb0
— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) November 4, 2020
Boohoo.
Eric Trump in Philadelphia: "It's not fair."
— Patricia Zengerle 🦃 (@ReutersZengerle) November 4, 2020
Eric Trump: We have won Pennsylvania
Also Eric Trump: THIS IS FRAUD
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 4, 2020
Eric Trump and the agony of defeat… pic.twitter.com/Sa8p2ZUaNg
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 4, 2020
I am enjoying this so much https://t.co/sKGSsfTi8a
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 5, 2020
Things must be serious because Eric Trump looks damaged, like a broken-hearted man ejected from a strip club. Most of the time he has a facial expression that suggests he just wrote BOOBS on a calculator.
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) November 5, 2020
Eric Trump looking like the guy in a zombie movie who tries to cover up the fact he’s been bitten pic.twitter.com/NuBo1xe4CP
— Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) November 4, 2020
Eric Trump is officially looking for the first job of his life pic.twitter.com/GyNpPPOblp
— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) November 4, 2020
Eric Trump looks shook pic.twitter.com/jgwTL2YYXZ
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 4, 2020
And also this, from the great @JaneyGodley.
“Am really upset and now I’ll need to work in a Pizza Hut – I will offer Hunter Biden a Square go” #janeygodleyvoiceover pic.twitter.com/x9lp9uXX3l
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 5, 2020
