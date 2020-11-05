A sad faced Eric Trump crying cheat is an immensely satisfying watch

This is the first time we’ve actually enjoyed listening to Eric Trump. It’s not so much the words coming out of his mouth – well, it is – but it’s also the look on his face as he cries foul to anyone who will listen.

Ladies and gentlemen this is what defeat sounds like pic.twitter.com/8qkXe6KOb0 — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) November 4, 2020

Boohoo.

Eric Trump in Philadelphia: "It's not fair." — Patricia Zengerle 🦃 (@ReutersZengerle) November 4, 2020

Eric Trump: We have won Pennsylvania Also Eric Trump: THIS IS FRAUD — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 4, 2020

Eric Trump and the agony of defeat… pic.twitter.com/Sa8p2ZUaNg — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 4, 2020

I am enjoying this so much https://t.co/sKGSsfTi8a — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 5, 2020

Things must be serious because Eric Trump looks damaged, like a broken-hearted man ejected from a strip club. Most of the time he has a facial expression that suggests he just wrote BOOBS on a calculator. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) November 5, 2020

Eric Trump looking like the guy in a zombie movie who tries to cover up the fact he’s been bitten pic.twitter.com/NuBo1xe4CP — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) November 4, 2020

Eric Trump is officially looking for the first job of his life pic.twitter.com/GyNpPPOblp — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) November 4, 2020

And also this, from the great @JaneyGodley.

“Am really upset and now I’ll need to work in a Pizza Hut – I will offer Hunter Biden a Square go” #janeygodleyvoiceover pic.twitter.com/x9lp9uXX3l — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 5, 2020

