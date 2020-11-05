A sad faced Eric Trump crying cheat is an immensely satisfying watch

This is the first time we’ve actually enjoyed listening to Eric Trump. It’s not so much the words coming out of his mouth – well, it is – but it’s also the look on his face as he cries foul to anyone who will listen.

Boohoo.

And also this, from the great @JaneyGodley.

Source @FirenzeMike