“This CNN intro is just SO INTENSE!”
We get it, CNN – politics is drama, but is this an election or the next summer blockbuster from Marvel?
This CNN intro is just SO INTENSE! pic.twitter.com/0qBMzTJcgw
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 3, 2020
The Daily Beast editor, Justin Baragona added the only thing that makes sense as a follow-up.
"Two men enter, one man leaves!"
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 3, 2020
Here are a few more reactions we enjoyed.
Previously on ‘2020’ https://t.co/w9e5HDOHWG
— Tom Holland (@holland_tom) November 4, 2020
It's a hard life being a tympani player, but every 4 years it is Fat City https://t.co/P95F76VtM4
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 3, 2020
I needed a lie down after this. https://t.co/aynPOucI5H
— Matt Deegan (@matt) November 3, 2020
To sum up –
Everything wrong with US media in one easy video https://t.co/AxaIuNdcUa
— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) November 3, 2020
