Simply 27 funny things people said about the longest election night ever

The result of the US presidential election remains on a knife edge, first going this way, and then going that, and it’s fair to say that nerves are getting a bit frayed. Very frayed.

So these 23 funny tweets about the longest night in election history (well, it certainly feels like the longest …) might be just what you need to take the edge of.

1.

Dear Americans, THIS is what an election in a mature democracy looks like. Yours,

The UK (H/T @loobstery) pic.twitter.com/lFRC0ht0x7 — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) November 4, 2020

2.

I can only assume the people saying “Trump could never win in the UK” don’t know who the Prime Minister of the UK is. And man, when they find out, they are gonna be livid. — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) November 4, 2020

3.

And this is the way it ends.

Not with a bang but with a WI/MI/PA. — Will Roscoe (@Goodish_Will) November 4, 2020

4.

This is the most hilarious sponsorship I’ve ever seen, everyone at ⁦@calm⁩ deserves a raise pic.twitter.com/ZOUT70Td5W — David Pierce (@pierce) November 4, 2020

5.

Never again can Americans mock cricket because it goes on for days with no clear winner . #USElection2020 — Mark Austin (@markaustintv) November 4, 2020

6.

When I was 20 I was up all night taking drugs & shaggin', now I'm up all night worried the suburban housewife vote won't be strong enough in Pittsburgh — joe heenan (@joeheenan) November 4, 2020

7.

Just woke up. Shocked to see the news in America that Kanye West didn’t win. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 4, 2020

8.

After watching 10 hours of CNN I now have strong opinions on what the best cement company in Africa is. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) November 4, 2020

9.

Due to overwhelming public interest the 2020 presidential election has been extended for another two months. — the Comfort Eagle (@cushbomb) November 3, 2020

10.

Remember when Voldemort prematurely declared victory at the Battle of Hogwarts? pic.twitter.com/9HD5bQhylS — Professor Snape (@_Snape_) November 4, 2020

11.

I’m still hopeful that Biden can win, just slightly concerned that he’ll have died of old age by the time his votes are counted. — Robert Webb (@arobertwebb) November 4, 2020

12.

Imagine Americans staying up to watch Theresa May win Maidenhead in an old school hall — L (@LwantsBiden2020) November 3, 2020

13.

Gotta say, being up all night to get lucky isn’t what it’s cracked up to be. — Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) November 4, 2020

14.