Simply 27 funny things people said about the longest election night ever

The result of the US presidential election remains on a knife edge, first going this way, and then going that, and it’s fair to say that nerves are getting a bit frayed. Very frayed.

So these 23 funny tweets about the longest night in election history (well, it certainly feels like the longest …) might be just what you need to take the edge of.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Article Pages: 1 2