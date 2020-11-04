‘Poor Donald Trump Jr, Still Waiting For That Hug From Daddy’
While we wait – and wait – to discover the identity of the next US president, enjoy this moment Donald Trump Jr bigged up his father at a Trump election rally.
It’s not what Trump Jr has to say – although the ‘make liberals cry again’ is quite the line – it’s what happened next that made the clip go viral.
Don Jr. wanted a hug at the final rally of the 2020 campaign, but daddy said no way. pic.twitter.com/tJP6V8fnFK
— Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) November 3, 2020
Oof.
The heart breaks https://t.co/glhkgHuKtU
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 3, 2020
He’s just social distancing, dude! https://t.co/K5cSGqP7yl
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) November 3, 2020
Daddy, Please Love Me. https://t.co/4snozcKX32
— The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 3, 2020
Can’t stop laughing… https://t.co/EjuTcwPhgr
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 3, 2020
“Ah, that which I love,” says Donald C. Trump. “The microphone.” https://t.co/xVLVP91Kao
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 3, 2020
This hit me on a different level than politics https://t.co/TTgzNygSN3
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 3, 2020
To conclude …
Brutal. https://t.co/P8kRLEZVP1
— Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) November 3, 2020
Source Twitter @VicBergerIV Reddit u/smeg_