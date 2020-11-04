‘Poor Donald Trump Jr, Still Waiting For That Hug From Daddy’

While we wait – and wait – to discover the identity of the next US president, enjoy this moment Donald Trump Jr bigged up his father at a Trump election rally.

It’s not what Trump Jr has to say – although the ‘make liberals cry again’ is quite the line – it’s what happened next that made the clip go viral.

Don Jr. wanted a hug at the final rally of the 2020 campaign, but daddy said no way. pic.twitter.com/tJP6V8fnFK — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) November 3, 2020

Oof.

Daddy, Please Love Me. https://t.co/4snozcKX32 — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 3, 2020

“Ah, that which I love,” says Donald C. Trump. “The microphone.” https://t.co/xVLVP91Kao — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 3, 2020

This hit me on a different level than politics https://t.co/TTgzNygSN3 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 3, 2020

To conclude …

Source Twitter @VicBergerIV Reddit u/smeg_