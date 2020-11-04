18 glorious times people on the internet were confidently but spectacularly incorrect
If there’s one thing we can learn from the internet, and we’re not saying there is, it’s that fact checking is best carried out before posting on social media.
These screenshots from the r/ConfidentlyIncorrect subreddit show exactly why that is.
1. Ancient Greeks were Christians
2. Is the Pope a Catholic? No!
3. That’s not how percentages work
4. Time to get a new atlas
5. Thank you, election protocol expert
6. The 19th coronavirus
7. Dolphins are fish
8. Mask sceptic down. Repeat – mask sceptic down
9. Don’t trust Micro$oft
