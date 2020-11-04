Kanye announced he’d cast his first ever vote – for himself
Kanye West has seemed like a bit of a swing voter, over the last few years, having been relatively neutral, then going all-in for Donald Trump, before declaring himself a candidate.
However, that’s not quite accurate, because Kanye hasn’t been a voter at all – until now.
The responses pulled no punches.
1.
the delusion… i’m embarrassed for you https://t.co/nVztAwyhX8
— Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) November 3, 2020
2.
If you vote for Kanye you’re an idiot https://t.co/QTvEfxFTBJ
— LL Nicool J (@LLNicooolJ) November 3, 2020
3.
LMFAO and this is the problem with these celebrities…….Kanye was supporting Trump as president for years and this man have never even voted in a presidential election????? https://t.co/BNLJuD8Fia
— Misses LACE Mamas (@jiggyjayy2) November 3, 2020
4.
i feel like if you’ve never voted before you certainly should not be allowed to run for president https://t.co/THQnNsen7x
— jen (@invisibIestrng) November 3, 2020
5.
What a waste of your vote.
— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) November 3, 2020
6.
Voting first time…for yourself … and you are 43?
Just saw TV news piece about a new citizen from Nigeria who had to wait 6 years to get citizenship. He voted for the first time as soon as he could.
His story is touching. Your story is just sad.
— D S (@malesapiens) November 3, 2020
7.
This is just so embarrassing for you.
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 3, 2020
8.
Man you’re a fucking idiot.
— Like Moths to Flames (@LMTF) November 3, 2020
9.
Kim is voting you. That’s already 2 votes for you. Not bad. Biden and Trump were found shaking
— Elixir Atule 🕊 ⚔️ (@Eli_Atule) November 3, 2020
10.
"God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust…me. 🇺🇸 🕊" @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/Be0DHWol0I
— Claudia González (@Claudia11267941) November 3, 2020
11.
he said pic.twitter.com/vYm4LkOBOB
— brandon (@breezy_v3) November 3, 2020
Vasoconstricted looked into the stats and created this explanatory map.
I just ran the numbers and combined with the polls early this morning, I’m confidently calling the 2020 Presidential election for Kanye West.
It won’t even be close pic.twitter.com/9vuCiDKY6s
— Vasoconstricted (@uchchris) November 3, 2020
Seems legit.
Source Kanye West Image Screengrab