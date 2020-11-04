Kanye announced he’d cast his first ever vote – for himself

Kanye West has seemed like a bit of a swing voter, over the last few years, having been relatively neutral, then going all-in for Donald Trump, before declaring himself a candidate.

However, that’s not quite accurate, because Kanye hasn’t been a voter at all – until now.

The responses pulled no punches.

1.

the delusion… i’m embarrassed for you https://t.co/nVztAwyhX8 — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) November 3, 2020

2.

If you vote for Kanye you’re an idiot https://t.co/QTvEfxFTBJ — LL Nicool J (@LLNicooolJ) November 3, 2020

3.

LMFAO and this is the problem with these celebrities…….Kanye was supporting Trump as president for years and this man have never even voted in a presidential election????? https://t.co/BNLJuD8Fia — Misses LACE Mamas (@jiggyjayy2) November 3, 2020

4.

i feel like if you’ve never voted before you certainly should not be allowed to run for president https://t.co/THQnNsen7x — jen (@invisibIestrng) November 3, 2020

5.

What a waste of your vote. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) November 3, 2020

6.

Voting first time…for yourself … and you are 43? Just saw TV news piece about a new citizen from Nigeria who had to wait 6 years to get citizenship. He voted for the first time as soon as he could. His story is touching. Your story is just sad. — D S (@malesapiens) November 3, 2020

7.

This is just so embarrassing for you. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 3, 2020

8.

Man you’re a fucking idiot. — Like Moths to Flames (@LMTF) November 3, 2020

9.

Kim is voting you. That’s already 2 votes for you. Not bad. Biden and Trump were found shaking — Elixir Atule 🕊 ⚔️ (@Eli_Atule) November 3, 2020

10.

"God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust…me. 🇺🇸 🕊" @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/Be0DHWol0I — Claudia González (@Claudia11267941) November 3, 2020

11.

Vasoconstricted looked into the stats and created this explanatory map.

I just ran the numbers and combined with the polls early this morning, I’m confidently calling the 2020 Presidential election for Kanye West.

It won’t even be close pic.twitter.com/9vuCiDKY6s — Vasoconstricted (@uchchris) November 3, 2020

Seems legit.

READ MORE

Kanye says he’s running for president and the reactions couldn’t have been stronger – 14 favourites

Source Kanye West Image Screengrab