John Lydon’s Trump rant on GMB was a mystifying bit of political punditry – 5 searing burns

For reasons that slightly escape us, Good Morning Britain invited former Sex Pistol and face of Country Life butter, John Lydon, to talk about the US election. As an L.A. resident, he was eligible to vote and, indeed, he had cast his ballot for Donald Trump.

Here’s what he had to say.

The irony of him shouting over Susanna Reid as she asked him his opinion of Trump’s rudeness was particularly special.

Twitter was unimpressed, and the punk rocker’s name trended for hours.

In a manner the man himself might appreciate – the language was sometimes NSFW.

Musician James Kennedy had a theory.

Source Asad Newshub Center Image Screengrab