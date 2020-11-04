John Lydon’s Trump rant on GMB was a mystifying bit of political punditry – 5 searing burns

For reasons that slightly escape us, Good Morning Britain invited former Sex Pistol and face of Country Life butter, John Lydon, to talk about the US election. As an L.A. resident, he was eligible to vote and, indeed, he had cast his ballot for Donald Trump.

Here’s what he had to say.

The irony of him shouting over Susanna Reid as she asked him his opinion of Trump’s rudeness was particularly special.

Twitter was unimpressed, and the punk rocker’s name trended for hours.

In a manner the man himself might appreciate – the language was sometimes NSFW.

1.

When I wake up and see Dominic Raab, John Lydon and Nigel Farage are all trending, and Trump is claiming victory in an election in which the fucking votes haven't yet been counted and Joe Biden is winning… pic.twitter.com/WfYOWZyPY5 — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) November 4, 2020

2.

Why is John Lydon even getting interviewed about American election? He’s a rich LA landlord, not a political pundit and not had a hit record for decades – may as well ask a member of Racey what they think! — john robb (@johnrobb77) November 4, 2020

3.

When it comes to John Lydon and Johnny Rotten, I think The Dead Kennedys said it best. Nazi Punks – Fuck Off. — Adem Hoog (@HoogAdem) November 4, 2020

4.

"ever get the feeling you've been cheated?" Farage and Trump supporting butter salesman John Lydon famously said Yes John, yes we do — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 4, 2020

5.

John Lydon reading off a script, butter shagging twat. #GMB — Bobby (@InnerSpeakerss) November 4, 2020

Musician James Kennedy had a theory.

Johnny Rotten hasn't been Punk Rock for decades.

But bless him, he thinks he's still provocative & edgy.

Has he suddenly re-emerged with an opinion 'cos he's got an album coming out – or do Country Life have a new range of butter on the way… — James Kennedy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JamesKennedyUK) November 4, 2020

