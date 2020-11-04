The 9 funniest takedowns of Donald Trump Jr.’s election prediction map

While vote counters, professional pollsters, political commentators and the American people may not know which rich old man has won the US election, the incumbent’s son, Donald Trump Jr. seemed pretty certain.

There were a few problems with Don Jr.’s map – and they weren’t all geographical.

1.

He made Liberia, founded by freed US slaves, blue. Because the Douche doesn't fall far from the Bag. https://t.co/siJTGTR0tV — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 3, 2020

2.

3.

Oh shit, Trump's got The Thing's vote in Antarctica!!! https://t.co/VH5xmBPJRz — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) November 3, 2020

4.

Cokeahontas thinks that all the drops of water in the Black Sea voted for Daddy. And Russia, too. https://t.co/xbXiPQ2BPA — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 3, 2020

5.

Antarctica? Are the penguins voting or https://t.co/4qNJtUOA3j — -KatieKat- (@JustAHolyKat44) November 3, 2020

6.

Proudly claiming Russia and North Korea and Venezuela. Great job man https://t.co/qPi6UgsHjy — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) November 3, 2020

7.

When your dad came to the UK we made a balloon of him as a baby and a statue of him shitting on a toilet that blared out comical fart sounds. https://t.co/BfNeXFK8ja — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 3, 2020

8.

Even Trump knows that Manchester is Red https://t.co/NCEuT5FjD0 — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 3, 2020

John Iadarola had a question.

How many of these countries do you think he could even identify? https://t.co/4kAqAUhTqp — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) November 3, 2020

There’s a reasonable chance he can identify the USA.

