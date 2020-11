The latest in an occasional series, facepalm of the day was shared by WarmmLemmon over on Reddit.

“The pope speaks for God, he is God;s right hand here on earth. Unless he disagrees with my bigotry.” BadgerMountain

Took us back to this incident of ‘biblesplaining’ a few weeks ago.

Right.

