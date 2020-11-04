Bad day? Could be worse, you could have held this door open for someone

The latest addition to the ‘Bad day? It could be worse …’ hall of fame comes this clip of a guy helpfully holding the door open.

At least he kept hold of the handle.

‘I love it when people break doors like that and then just stand there shocked still holding the door handle like a trophy.’ ImposterBot9k ‘That cannot be his fault. What kind of a shit door is this??’ Anneso1975 ‘A glass door.’ ARZZZIO ‘Hi I’m a glass door installer (amount other things) in NYC and you’d probably be happy to know that that’s a called a shit glass door. Good glass doors have all four sides enclosed usually with metal. And they then sit in a rubber “glass pocket” in the inside. This door has no suck thing. In all honesty it’s just a piece of glass with a handle and could hardly even be considered a door.’ someguyanyguy

Source gfycat Reddit u/Dr_Apk