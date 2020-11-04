Andrew Neil asked Nigel Farage for evidence of US voter fraud and you’ll be facepalming into next week

As well as prematurely claiming victory in the US presidnetial elections, Donald Trump has made false allegations of voter fraud.

Andrew Neil thought he’d ask Nigel Farage about it and the UKIP, sorry, Brexit, sorry, Reform UK party leader had this to say.

Andrew Neil – What is the evidence of voter fraud? Nigel Farage – It's there for all to see… Andrew Neil – Where is the evidence for voter fraud in the US? Farage – It's so new… it hasn't come to light yet.. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Ien1JxXRsA — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 4, 2020

Facepalm of the week, narrowly beating into second place … Nigel Farage, who was also interviewed on Good Morning Britain today. Of course he was.

Honestly amazing seeing this happen in real time – @piersmorgan plays Nigel Farage the clip of Trump suggesting we inject disinfectant. Piers: ‘Have I made that up?’

Farage: ‘Yes.’@susannareid100’s face 😂#gmb #goodmorningbritain pic.twitter.com/m6tL6tJwy4 — Katharine Sharpe (@KatharineS93) November 4, 2020

Last word on that particular issue to Piers Morgan …

Source @Haggis_UK