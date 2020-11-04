21 hilarious reactions to the US election news so far

It’s becoming increasingly likely that the result of the US election won’t be declared until Thursday or Friday, with votes counted suggesting it could be a photo finish.

In the meantime, the funny people of Twitter have been following the proceedings with a keen eye and a sharp wit.

These are our favourite reactions so far.

1.

This is how an election count looks in a well-functioning democracy. pic.twitter.com/jChNbFO4RM — Owen Barder (@owenbarder) November 4, 2020

2.

Remember when Voldemort prematurely declared victory at the Battle of Hogwarts? pic.twitter.com/9HD5bQhylS — Professor Snape (@_Snape_) November 4, 2020

3.

A swing voter in Michigan told the BBC he chose Biden this time because ‘He seems like the kind of guy where you don’t have to listen to him talk every day.’

I’ve been thinking about that for hours.

‘Biden 2020: look, at least you can take your eye off him for five minutes’. — Laurie Penny (@PennyRed) November 3, 2020

4.

I’m still hopeful that Biden can win, just slightly concerned that he’ll have died of old age by the time his votes are counted. — Robert Webb (@arobertwebb) November 4, 2020

5.

Got to be honest. I prefer tweeting about Eurovision. — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) November 4, 2020

6.

Congratulations to the new neo-Nazi congressman, the new Q congresswoman, and the new congressman who gained prominence lying about Trump's true weight. Big night for the Republican Party — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) November 4, 2020

7.

Imagine Americans staying up to watch Theresa May win Maidenhead in an old school hall — L (@LwantsBiden2020) November 3, 2020

8.

It must be weird living in such a bitterly divided country.#ElectionNight #USElection — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 4, 2020

9.

We're living in the one where Biff has the almanac. — Laura Davis (@lauradaviscomic) November 4, 2020

10.

If they both win, does it come down to a wrestle, a thumb war or do they just take alternate days where Biden has to spend all his undoing what Trump did the day before to maintain any sense of order? — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) November 4, 2020

11.