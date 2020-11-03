Trump’s Twitter rant about Joe Biden got the takedowns it deserved – 8 scathing favourites

The US election is finally upon us, and the two candidates are in the last throes of their hard-fought campaigns, with Joe Biden planning three rallies on polling day, and Donald Trump six.

Of course, the push for votes hasn’t all taken place in person – some has been via advertising, interviews and via social media.

On Monday, Trump did what he does best – he spouted a pile of lies in a barely coherent rant on Twitter.

Joe Biden is promising to delay the vaccine and turn America into a prison state—locking you in your home while letting far-left rioters roam free. The Biden Lockdown will mean no school, no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, no Fourth of July, and… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

…no future for America’s youth. A vote for Biden is a vote for Lockdowns, Layoffs and Misery. Get out and VOTE tomorrow! https://t.co/gsFSghkmdM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

The bizarre invective soon attracted attention, both from Trump loyalists who already knew all these things, apparently, and everyone else.

The responses were hilariously scathing.

1.

Joe Biden will kill your pets, pee in your yard, eat all your leftovers and then fart in your couch https://t.co/yTtUqlOzNB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020

2.

The campaign oppo team likely spent millions on surveys and focus groups developing the perfect anti-Biden message and today they’re all “Okay, fuck it, we’re going with Biden won’t let people get married or eat turkey.” https://t.co/ziK48AINel — Seth Masket (@smotus) November 2, 2020

3.

Trump's last minute pitch to anyone batshit crazy enough to believe any of this. https://t.co/TNDl7qDJ7K — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) November 2, 2020

4.

…………….😂

Ignoring the absolute looney-tunes conspiracy side of this, if he wins the election, why would he even WANT to do that?!

That makes NO sense, you ridiculous chattering turnip. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 2, 2020

5.

Joe Biden is promising to ban food and turn America into a European country, a bit like Belgium, but in mirror image — and he will reverse your hot and cold taps without warning. The Biden Regime will mean no beer, no penguins, language itself will break down and wo40- *7;;j #..+ https://t.co/mVWgYhBo0D — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) November 2, 2020

6.

are you on drugs — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 2, 2020

7.

He's frantically spraying lies and absurdities in all directions like a garden sprinkler gone haywire. https://t.co/ndIYHj88We — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) November 2, 2020

8.

no God, no apple pie, … — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) November 2, 2020

A tweeter named Stonekettle pointed out a major problem with Trump’s threat.

THERE'S NO VACCINE NOW. There are convoys of right wing nuts waving guns and Trump flags terrorizing our highways. And there is no school, no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, no Fourth of July NOW. THIS is Trump's America. This is ALL Trump. https://t.co/3ksC5YfdV8 — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) November 2, 2020

Source Donald Trump Image Screengrab