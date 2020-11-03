Trump’s Twitter rant about Joe Biden got the takedowns it deserved – 8 scathing favourites

The US election is finally upon us, and the two candidates are in the last throes of their hard-fought campaigns, with Joe Biden planning three rallies on polling day, and Donald Trump six.

Of course, the push for votes hasn’t all taken place in person – some has been via advertising, interviews and via social media.

On Monday, Trump did what he does best – he spouted a pile of lies in a barely coherent rant on Twitter.

The bizarre invective soon attracted attention, both from Trump loyalists who already knew all these things, apparently, and everyone else.

The responses were hilariously scathing.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

A tweeter named Stonekettle pointed out a major problem with Trump’s threat.

READ MORE

Donald Trump Jr said Covid-19 deaths are down to ‘almost nothing’ – only 5 responses you need

Source Donald Trump Image Screengrab