Trump’s Lady Gaga takedown hit the wrong note because “there’s always a tweet”

Lady Gaga appeared at one of Joe Biden‘s final rallies, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, speaking out against Trump’s horrible attitude to women, amongst other things.

Of course, Trump reminded the crowd at his own rally that Gaga, or Stefani Germanotta, is against fracking, which is something he very much supports, as a climate change denier.

He added

I could tell you plenty of stories – I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga, I know a lot of stories. Lady Gaga.

The Trump campaign’s Comms Director, Tim Murtagh, followed that up with this tweet.

He was no match for Gaga. Who is, frankly?

But, like they say, “there’s always a tweet” – or tweets.

People thought it was pretty funny.

It isn’t even as though Trump shuns celebrities.

If you think that’s awkward, imagine how much this stings.

from Kamala Harris GIFs via Gfycat

READ MORE

“There’s Always a Tweet” featuring Donald Trump – episode 347

Source Indy100 Image Screengrab