Trump’s Lady Gaga takedown hit the wrong note because “there’s always a tweet”

Lady Gaga appeared at one of Joe Biden‘s final rallies, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, speaking out against Trump’s horrible attitude to women, amongst other things.

Of course, Trump reminded the crowd at his own rally that Gaga, or Stefani Germanotta, is against fracking, which is something he very much supports, as a climate change denier.

He added

“I could tell you plenty of stories – I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga, I know a lot of stories. Lady Gaga.“

The Trump campaign’s Comms Director, Tim Murtagh, followed that up with this tweet.

Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga. This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry. pic.twitter.com/p5LqLFl4Dl — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 1, 2020

He was no match for Gaga. Who is, frankly?

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

But, like they say, “there’s always a tweet” – or tweets.

@RickyTheBitch @ladygaga I think Gaga is great–her 1st major appearance at my Miss Universe Pageant in Vietnam/6 yrs ago Should give me 25% — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2012

from Donald Trump: "I saw Lady Gaga last night and she was fantastic!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2010

Let’s not forget when Donald Trump praised Lady Gaga back in 2011 after she brought his Miss Universe show immense buzz and after he paid for a ticket to her tour. “I know her and she’s a terrific person” pic.twitter.com/WUu8PGzdQv — LG Updates (@ChromaticaBall) November 2, 2020

People thought it was pretty funny.

my god. Trump praised anti-fracking Lady Gaga. https://t.co/bkL3lR8jsb — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 2, 2020

It isn’t even as though Trump shuns celebrities.

But it’s okay when Trump campaigns with celebrities worth millions and even hundreds of millions of dollars? You’re a hypocrite. Lady Gaga helped raise over $120m for Covid relief earlier this year while Trump was saying “I don’t take responsibility at all” and “It will go away”. https://t.co/f1BJxfBap1 pic.twitter.com/5hKkRKxWys — Anti-Fracking Activist James (@_JamesGtfo) November 1, 2020

If you think that’s awkward, imagine how much this stings.

Donald Trump donated twice to Kamala Harris when she was running for reelection as California attorney general, according to state records. Ivanka Trump donated as well. pic.twitter.com/JaZt7WYxLt — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 11, 2020

from Kamala Harris GIFs via Gfycat

