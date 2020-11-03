This sign is the good news story people needed today

It always helps to find a ray of light amongst the gloom, and this sign is definitely making people’s days better.

‘Literally made me smile,’said 5_Frog_Margin who shared it over on the subReddit ‘made me smile’.

And just three of the things people said about it.

‘Way to go. Shows you should never give up.’ rdbilger ‘When I was temporarily living on the streets, people who would at least smile could change my entire day.’ slurpsient ‘I regularly have conversations with the homeless people in town, and something I’ve noticed is that they’re always suprised when I treat them like a person, and actually care what they have to say.

It’s quite sad that people don’t view homeless people as equals. We’re all people.’ FeelingCheetah1

Source Reddit u/5_Frog_Margin