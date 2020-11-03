This NSFW tale of a school’s ‘huge scandal’ is awful and yet strangely compelling

It all began when someone asked people to share the story of their school’s ‘huge scandal’.

And we’ll be honest, we haven’t read all of the replies. In fact, we’ve one read one of them, but it’s hard to believe there was a better answer than this.

It’s awful and yet … strangely compelling. Apologies in advance.

‘Cursed_Poopatrator,’ said alotofcheeses42168 who shared it on Reddit.

And in the unlikely event you’re still reading …

‘Caught him brown handed.’ F4thefairest ‘At my school someone shit in the teacher’s desks. We knew him as the phantom shitter. He was never caught.’ Significant_Radish70 ‘I was going to add my school’s huge scandal, but…never mind.’ RichardBonham ’15+ minutes of sprinting?? Get this man a scholarship.’ _pink_viking_

Source u/alotofcheeses42168 Image Pixabay