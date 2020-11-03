Shell asked people about reducing emissions and it was a glorious self-own – 9 burning hot comebacks

Oil giant Shell thought it would be a good idea to start a debate about climate change and pollution on Twitter by asking people what they’re prepared to do to help cut emissions.

By the end of the poll, however, they were probably wishing they hadn’t. Because it didn’t just backfire, it basically blew up in their face.

Here are our favourite 9 takedowns, begining with some people you might have heard of …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

Or if you prefer it particularly straight talking …

Here’s what Shell had to say about it later.

Image Pixabay H/T Guardian