Shell asked people about reducing emissions and it was a glorious self-own – 9 burning hot comebacks

Oil giant Shell thought it would be a good idea to start a debate about climate change and pollution on Twitter by asking people what they’re prepared to do to help cut emissions.

By the end of the poll, however, they were probably wishing they hadn’t. Because it didn’t just backfire, it basically blew up in their face.

📊 What are you willing to change to help reduce emissions? #EnergyDebate — Shell (@Shell) November 2, 2020

Here are our favourite 9 takedowns, begining with some people you might have heard of …

1.

I’m willing to hold you accountable for lying about climate change for 30 years when you secretly knew the entire time that fossil fuels emissions would destroy our planet 😇 https://t.co/ekj1Va1Cp0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2020

2.

I don’t know about you, but I sure am willing to call-out-the-fossil-fuel-companies-for-knowingly-destroying-future-living-conditions -for-countless-generations-for profit-and-then-trying-to-distract-people-and-prevent-real-systemic-change-through-endless greenwash-campaigns. https://t.co/O3ReJPv81Q — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 2, 2020

3.

This is like when the CIA tweets Happy Birthday MLK https://t.co/HRt410iOjq — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) November 2, 2020

4.

omg cute!! we’re still gonna prosecute your execs for lying to the public about climate change for 30 years though!!! 🙈 https://t.co/OJpgrwABj8 — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) November 2, 2020

5.

6.

This is like Freddy Krueger asking what you’re willing to change to get better sleep. https://t.co/NA7WcsZMPG — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) November 2, 2020

7.

Y’all put the gas in gaslighting — Luke Schumann (@lukeaschumann) November 3, 2020

8.

9.

This is like Hannibal Lecter asking which Quorn product you’d be willing to try. https://t.co/WmV3tzNGKR — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) November 2, 2020

To conclude …

What am I willing to do? Hold you accountable for 2% of cumulative global GHG emissions, equivalent to those of my entire home country of Canada. When you have a concrete plan to address that, I’d be happy to chat about what I’m doing to reduce my personal emissions. — Prof. Katharine Hayhoe (@KHayhoe) November 2, 2020

Or if you prefer it particularly straight talking …

FUCK YOU for permanently destroying our planet and gaslighting us all the while. You had your chance to be part of the solution. Now we're doing everything we can to put you out of business and send your executives to prison and we won't stop. pic.twitter.com/Fmp61ceoOl — Peter Kalmus (@ClimateHuman) November 2, 2020

Here’s what Shell had to say about it later.

Changing the energy system requires everyone to play their part. That’s what today’s #EnergyDebate was about. As for our part, we said last week that Shell will reshape its portfolio of assets and products to meet the cleaner energy needs of its customers in the coming decades. — Shell (@Shell) November 2, 2020

