Michael Rosen’s takedown of Piers Morgan’s son over Covid-19 just gets better and better

We didn’t think we could love Michael Rosen anymore than we already did but, well, have a read of this.

The brilliant children’s author and poet, you might remember, spent seven weeks in intensive care with Covid-19 earlier this year.

So he was particularly well placed to respond to Piers Morgan’s son Spencer after he said this about Covid-19 on Twitter.

Oof.

The man simply never misses pic.twitter.com/CMHGAsWgOU — His Eminence Cardinal Sin (@H_Em_Sin) November 3, 2020

This is one of the greatest put-downs of ALL TIME. https://t.co/TxZa9GBsmR — Toby Whithouse (@TobyWhithouse) November 3, 2020

