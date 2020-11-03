Michael Rosen’s takedown of Piers Morgan’s son over Covid-19 just gets better and better
We didn’t think we could love Michael Rosen anymore than we already did but, well, have a read of this.
The brilliant children’s author and poet, you might remember, spent seven weeks in intensive care with Covid-19 earlier this year.
So he was particularly well placed to respond to Piers Morgan’s son Spencer after he said this about Covid-19 on Twitter.
Oof.
The man simply never misses pic.twitter.com/CMHGAsWgOU
— His Eminence Cardinal Sin (@H_Em_Sin) November 3, 2020
This is one of the greatest put-downs of ALL TIME. https://t.co/TxZa9GBsmR
— Toby Whithouse (@TobyWhithouse) November 3, 2020
You can follow Michael Rosen on Twitter here and his website over here.
Source @MichaelRosenYes
