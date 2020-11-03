Kyle MacLachlan jumped on the Fleetwood Mac skateboard bandwagon – with a damn fine twist

Back in September, which feels like it was about 10 months ago, a TikToker named 420doggface208 shared a clip of himself just drifting along on his longboard, sipping on juice and listening to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac.

Here he is – in all his laid back glory.

The simplicity of it really grabbed people’s attention, and it went viral.

As if that weren’t good enough, Mick Fleetwood, founder member and drummer of Fleetwood Mac, spotted the video and posted his own version.

If that isn’t one of those “It’s what the internet is for” moments, then nothing is.

Now, Kyle MacLachlan, star of Twin Peaks, Dune and Blue Velvet – amongst many other triumphs – has got in on the act, but of course he’s put his own special spin on it.

Damn good vibes only ☕️ pic.twitter.com/Frd1aqof3u — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) November 2, 2020

The clip has picked up half a million views in less than a day and is also on TikTok, where it’s been liked 25,000 times in 16 hours.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about it.

This is, – excuse me -, a damn fine cup of @Kyle_MacLachlan https://t.co/WMf7Imr1ci — Black Lodge Cult (@BlackLCult) November 2, 2020

Dale Cooper really tried it https://t.co/JceiufuVtl — Fariha Róisín (@fariharoisin) November 3, 2020

Tbh I'm so desperate for joy in my life that this made me cry, he is such a gift https://t.co/CZ32GA9002 — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) November 2, 2020

Anybody else think he could have done this in Twin Peaks and it wouldn’t have made it any weirder?

