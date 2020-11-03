John Sessions has died aged 67 and his Alan Rickman impression is making people laugh all over again

Very sad news today that the great John Sessions has died aged 67.

The actor and comedian, who was best known for appearing on TV shows including Whose Line is It Anyway, Stella Street and QI, died following a heart attack at his south London home.

Here are just some of the tributes that were being paid today.

Jeez. Another one. John Sessions. Just the best, he’d blow everyone away on Whose Line with his speed of thought & breadth of reference. Utterly absorbed by Hollywood, its characters and stories, brilliant raconteur, genius mimic. A flash of brilliance just went out. — Rory Bremner (@rorybremner) November 3, 2020

A comedy hero of mine. A character actor with such extraordinary range and so very, very funny. I loved John Sessions, I did. Loved him. pic.twitter.com/oZxFoxYO1L — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) November 3, 2020

Shit shit shit. Hate that John Sessions has gone. World so much better with him in it. Lucky to work with him several times. Brain the size of Swindon. So full of life and stories and contradictions and possibilities and love for the job of acting. Goodnight, dear man x pic.twitter.com/O2EgW8TpJi — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) November 3, 2020

Bobby Ball and now John Sessions! Two very different performers who both absolutely inspired and delighted me at different times. Lovely, funny men. — Robert Webb (@arobertwebb) November 3, 2020

Blimey. John Sessions as well. One of those excellent, impish, immensely talented people that you think are just a part of life's constant script. And then, not. Rest well, dear man. x — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) November 3, 2020

Here’s what one of the shows he appeared on, QI, had to say.

And they shared this wonderful clip from the BBC2 programme.

And an Alan Rickman impersonation like no other. https://t.co/uO2PaPAHav — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) November 3, 2020

And from Stella Street, this!

The joys of John Sessions’ Joe Pesci. pic.twitter.com/CL32zoVQPY — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) November 3, 2020

Source @qikipedia