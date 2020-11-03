John Sessions has died aged 67 and his Alan Rickman impression is making people laugh all over again

Very sad news today that the great John Sessions has died aged 67.

The actor and comedian, who was best known for appearing on TV shows including Whose Line is It Anyway, Stella Street and QI, died following a heart attack at his south London home.

Here are just some of the tributes that were being paid today.

Here’s what one of the shows he appeared on, QI, had to say.

And they shared this wonderful clip from the BBC2 programme.

And from Stella Street, this!

