Donald Trump shared a video of him dancing to the Village People and the takedowns poured in

Over on Twitter – where else? – Donald Trump has shared a video capturing the various moments in the election campaign where he did a little dance on stage, to the Village People’s YMCA.

Presumably he did this because he thinks it makes him look good. In the interests of 100% impartiality and all that, why don’t you have a watch and judge for yourself.

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

I'm sorry to inflict this but his signature dance move looks like he's giving two simultaneous handies. To the tune of YMCA no less. https://t.co/0Is9jas4g5 — Mask wearing and still pretty distant Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) November 3, 2020

2.

“A bankrupt reality TV personality aggressively courting the white supremacist vote and inciting political violence while dancing provocatively to the YMCA” is I’m sure what we were all expecting for 2020 this time four years ago. pic.twitter.com/JrqB12H8Pl — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) November 3, 2020

3.

Without doubt, the campest right wing demagogue in history https://t.co/S40iTxvILy — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) November 3, 2020

4.

If someone can photo shop Theresa May dancing next to him into this video il give you my clothes my boots and my motorcycle https://t.co/mxO3PaHpGF — Si Ferry (@siferry8) November 3, 2020

5.

Voters, there’s a place you can go

I said, voters, there’s a candidate Joe

You can pick him, and I’m sure you will find

Many ways to have a landslide

It’s fun to vote on this Election Day!

It’s fun to vote on this Election Day! pic.twitter.com/YrrvB4I8Qf — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 3, 2020

6.

“Donald Trump closes his re-election campaign with a supercut of himself dancing to a song about cruising for gay sex” is not an eventuality for which queer theory was prepared. https://t.co/7N8mWZ8QC9 — Ben Miller (@benwritesthings) November 3, 2020

7.

“Do you want me to lap dance for you?” pic.twitter.com/6KeLAs6hAj — Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) November 3, 2020

8.

Why does he dance as if he’s wanking off two different guys at once? https://t.co/66y0TcgnSR — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) November 3, 2020

9.

If you’re a fan of Strictly Come Dancing, you might enjoy this.

Mate…sometimes when you’re dancing you think you’re brilliant but when you see it back it’s not quite as good as you thought it was. #justsaying. #youneedmoresequins https://t.co/gCdWojics1 — Jacqui Smith (@Jacqui_Smith1) November 3, 2020

And not forgetting of course …

Donald Trump dancing to the Thomas the Tank Engine theme tune.

[sound up] pic.twitter.com/MRPinO0CmT — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 18, 2020

In short.

does he … does he thinks this looks good? pic.twitter.com/ZJRPIyN2fy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020

