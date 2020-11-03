Donald Trump introduced rapper Lil Pump as ‘Little Pimp’ and it’s just hilariously awkward

Donald Trump didn’t entirely cover himself in glory at his last campaign rally in Michigan.

Shortly after showing the crowd a compilation of Joe Biden’s ‘gaffes’ the so-called president invited a rapper called Lil Pump – no, us neither – to the stage.

Except he didn’t quite get his name right and if ever there was a moment that summed up Trump’s 4 years in office, well, this will do for now.

Trump calls Lil Pump on stage but mistakenly calls him "Little Pimp" pic.twitter.com/CAAAtkvIr7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020

Poor Little Pimp, sorry, Lil Pump! And our favourite things people said about it.

This whole thing just screams vote Biden you know https://t.co/Lyprjm5Ni8 — Declan McKenna (@DeclanMcKenna) November 3, 2020

Biden/Harris had Steve Wonder, Lady Gaga, John Legend, & Common. Trump had Little Pimp. pic.twitter.com/zel539epPW — concerned citizen (@sdeklc14) November 3, 2020

"Speaking of sound, music and other things, one of the other superstars of the world: Lil Pimp. "There he is. Do you wanna come up and say something? Come on. Lil Pump. Come on Up here. "Does everyone know who he is? Do you know how big he is?" https://t.co/yWOGnLY84q — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) November 3, 2020

I hadn't even watched the video

This is the most awkward video of 202020 https://t.co/2oQLaNg0Uj — Dom2K🏀🦃🎄 (@Dom_2k) November 3, 2020

This is the quickest “how it started how it’s going” in history https://t.co/Bx17xTr1Wo — Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) November 3, 2020

how is this country real https://t.co/bvXa2kf5pm — Reyzr (@ReyzrOW) November 3, 2020

And just in case, like Trump, you don’t know much about Lil Pump.

Had to look him up:

Gazzy Garcia known professionally as Lil Pump, is known for his minimalist music and hyperactive public persona, where he is often portrayed taking drugs such as marijuana, lean, and xanax, actions which have garnered much criticism 🤣 — ChangeitNow (@ChangeNow29) November 3, 2020

Oh right.

Source @atrupar