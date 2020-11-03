Donald Trump introduced rapper Lil Pump as ‘Little Pimp’ and it’s just hilariously awkward

Donald Trump didn’t entirely cover himself in glory at his last campaign rally in Michigan.

Shortly after showing the crowd a compilation of Joe Biden’s ‘gaffes’ the so-called president invited a rapper called Lil Pump – no, us neither – to the stage.

Except he didn’t quite get his name right and if ever there was a moment that summed up Trump’s 4 years in office, well, this will do for now.

Poor Little Pimp, sorry, Lil Pump! And our favourite things people said about it.

And just in case, like Trump, you don’t know much about Lil Pump.

Oh right.

Source @atrupar