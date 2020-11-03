Annunziata Rees-Mogg equated the lockdown with Catholic persecution – 9 irreverent responses

One of the casualties of the second lockdown in England will be attendance at places of worship, which will have to remain closed apart from in a small number of exceptions.

The President of the Catholic Union of Great Britain was understandably unhappy about this development, and shared a letter he’d written to the Prime Minister.

The fight against the virus must be based on hard scientific evidence made available for public scrutiny. Churches have made great efforts to bring in socially distanced, face-covered worship. In the absence of evidence against, the Government must allow us to attend Mass. pic.twitter.com/UKBVmfLncY — Sir Edward Leigh MP (@EdwardLeighMP) November 2, 2020

His post didn’t attract much attention, but vocal Catholic and zealous Brexiter, Annunziata Rees-Mogg, responded with her usual level-headedness – oh, wait …

She has a point. Being asked not to risk infecting the congregation for four weeks is exactly the same as *checks notes* being tortured and put to death for attending mass.

Twitter’s funny people reacted much as you’d expect – presumably once they’d stopped shaking their heads.

Ah yes, the reformation, in which Catholics were famously asked for their own good not to cough indoors pic.twitter.com/jK6XS0qKAs — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 2, 2020

Tower of London…

Annunziata Rees-Mogg: What you in for?

Sir Thomas More: Refusing to take the Oath of Supremacy. Gonna get me head cut off. You?

AR-M: Wouldn’t stay indoors to protect my family from a deadly disease.

STM: Jailer? Can they fit me in for an early time please? — tomst (@tomst7) November 2, 2020

This made me laugh (and then google 'burning heretics' and the 'the inquisition'). https://t.co/cF9AkADH3z — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) November 2, 2020

If Trinity-Santa is really all omnipotent love and forgiveness then he'll surely understand. https://t.co/gZQvRWuHT6 — Malcolm Tucker Esq 🕷 (@Tucker5law) November 2, 2020

Quite literally, trying to be more Catholic than the Pope https://t.co/WTa3eV3GRR — Dan Davies (@dsquareddigest) November 2, 2020

hahaha who the fuck is trying to outlaw Catholicism you mad trout? you’re being asked not to stand in crowds in enclosed spaces in churches not cram yourselves into priest-holes in your Tudor mansions. away and give us another cheap recipe from Waitrose pic.twitter.com/8ry0aymtmF — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) November 2, 2020

Ok, except, your religion isn't being outlawed, and the thing coming to kill you isn't a despotic King who wanted to get his end away, but a deadly virus. Also, hiding in priest holes is probably an early form of self-isolating. https://t.co/We7JEl31Zb — Sam Joyson-Cardy (@sjjc16) November 2, 2020

What's stopping you lighting some candles and drawing an inverted pentangle out of salt on your kitchen floor? https://t.co/dFr463uQUM — Graham Hughes 🇪🇺 👊🤠 (@EveryCountry) November 2, 2020

Ok Zatzi, bit of help – in this analogy, I've got Richard Twice as Martin Luther, Serco sacking the NHS instead of the monasteries, and your brother's mates selling indulgences through the cover of PPE shell companies. Any good? Also, what's a secret priest hole? https://t.co/RSg6nJzXRB — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) November 3, 2020

Finally, Andy Gilder hit her where it hurts most – right in the doctrine.

Practising your faith is about much more than physical attendance at church. You could start by trying some compassion and understanding. https://t.co/05lRk19lbT — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) November 2, 2020

Amen to that.

