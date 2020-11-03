People have been sharing their weakest claims to fame – these 19 are delightfully tenous
We’re not saying people are really desperate to take their minds off the news – well, actually, that’s exactly what we’re saying, and one side effect was the overwhelming response to this question from writer Steve O’Brien.
What's your weakest claim to fame? I once dated the cousin of someone who played a cat nun on Doctor Who.
With over 15,000 responses, you can’t convince us that there isn’t a hefty serving of avoidance at play here.
That doesn’t mean it isn’t a good question – and we loved these answers.
I lived on the same street as Judith Chalmers.
I sold a paper shredder to Deirdre off Corrie when I worked at Office World as a teenager.
after some discussion, she opted for the more secure cross-cut model, as I recall https://t.co/lsdrOYxXpG
Sting's brother used to be my milkman
Benny from Crossroads asked me for directions to the BBC on Oxford Road in Manchester. We were stood outside the building.
My mum and dad were friends with the uncle of the 'Hai Karate' woman. I told everyone at school she was a very good family friend. (I had never met her of course)
Jimmy Nails sister taught me drama at university and said my John Procter was nuanced but tended to the bombastic. https://t.co/YFzEIvMhKn
In 1983 I asked Michael Elphick the way to the west end shop Forbidden Planet. https://t.co/KcXH7oy6l0
My weakest claim to fame? A friend of my dad was an extra on Robin of Sherwood. https://t.co/wuuVHQEXz1
My ex-wife's GP in Melbourne was also Kylie's GP.
Went out with a girl who’d been out with one of UB40.
