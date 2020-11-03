People have been sharing their weakest claims to fame – these 19 are delightfully tenous

We’re not saying people are really desperate to take their minds off the news – well, actually, that’s exactly what we’re saying, and one side effect was the overwhelming response to this question from writer Steve O’Brien.

What's your weakest claim to fame? I once dated the cousin of someone who played a cat nun on Doctor Who. — Steve O'Brien (@MrsSteveMOBrien) November 2, 2020

With over 15,000 responses, you can’t convince us that there isn’t a hefty serving of avoidance at play here.

That doesn’t mean it isn’t a good question – and we loved these answers.

I lived on the same street as Judith Chalmers. — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) November 2, 2020

I sold a paper shredder to Deirdre off Corrie when I worked at Office World as a teenager. after some discussion, she opted for the more secure cross-cut model, as I recall https://t.co/lsdrOYxXpG — dan hett (@danhett) November 2, 2020

Sting's brother used to be my milkman — Codename: Gary 7 (@Supervisor1_9_4) November 2, 2020

Benny from Crossroads asked me for directions to the BBC on Oxford Road in Manchester. We were stood outside the building. — Nookie Bore (@dominic4346) November 2, 2020

My mum and dad were friends with the uncle of the 'Hai Karate' woman. I told everyone at school she was a very good family friend. (I had never met her of course) — Chris Lang (@ChrisLangWriter) November 2, 2020

Jimmy Nails sister taught me drama at university and said my John Procter was nuanced but tended to the bombastic. https://t.co/YFzEIvMhKn — Col (@Bigshirtlesscol) November 2, 2020

In 1983 I asked Michael Elphick the way to the west end shop Forbidden Planet. https://t.co/KcXH7oy6l0 — Julie D Irwin (@JDIrwinbooks) November 2, 2020

My weakest claim to fame? A friend of my dad was an extra on Robin of Sherwood. https://t.co/wuuVHQEXz1 — Jon Hancock (@BigJackBrass) November 2, 2020

My ex-wife's GP in Melbourne was also Kylie's GP. — Tom Shakespeare (@TommyShakes) November 2, 2020

