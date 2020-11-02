This doctor’s response to an anti-vaxxer’s dumb comment is simply perfect

It’s been a busy time for anti-vaxxers of late, as they take time out from spreading disinformation about vaccinations to spread disinformation about wearing a mask.

They’re still out there, obviously, possibly in greater numbers than ever, which makes things like this even more important.

It’s a genuine doctor called Dr Mike – find him on YouTube here – taking time out from his busy schedule to respond to anti-vaxxer comments and this one is a real gem.

Still no vaccination for stupidity.

It went viral on Reddit after it was shared by Redditor P0tato-14.

‘I love how he pauses for a second after reading to reread it to himself and make sure it says what he thought it said.’ Fa1c0n3

Although some people thought this.

‘I think that comment was written by a pro vaccine person trolling the anti-vaccine idiots.’ obviouslyImLying

We’re with these people.

‘Still made me laugh.’ HornyCheese69 ‘Absolutely, the delivery is perfect.’ sprace0is0hrad

Source YouTube Doctor Mike Reddit u/P0tato-14