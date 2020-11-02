Simon McCoy on that whale sculpture train crash wins dad joke of the day

Not for the first time and not for the last, here’s Simon McCoy taking the edge off a long day.

Here’s the BBC News man with the perfect payoff to that amazing story about the train that crashed in the Netherlands only to be saved from further disaster by the tale of a whale sculpture.

Our hero.

And just in case you missed it, this brutal last word was even better.

One eagle-eyed viewer noticed he didn’t do the gag next time round, and Simon was only too happy to explain.

Source @scottygb