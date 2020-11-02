Simon McCoy on that whale sculpture train crash wins dad joke of the day

Not for the first time and not for the last, here’s Simon McCoy taking the edge off a long day.

Here’s the BBC News man with the perfect payoff to that amazing story about the train that crashed in the Netherlands only to be saved from further disaster by the tale of a whale sculpture.

We all need a bit of a lift today… …so here’s @BBCSimonMcCoy with another excellent one-liner pic.twitter.com/ZVtKX1qKTS — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 2, 2020

Our hero.

I took it.. and ran with it… https://t.co/DS1S8XON6H — Simon McCoy (@BBCSimonMcCoy) November 2, 2020

And just in case you missed it, this brutal last word was even better.

This is a brutal quip at the end of a news report by @BBCSimonMcCoy pic.twitter.com/dEMZpLRYM7 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 28, 2020

One eagle-eyed viewer noticed he didn’t do the gag next time round, and Simon was only too happy to explain.

Did it an hour before.. don't want to get repetitive.Did it an hour before.. don't want to get repetitive.Did it an hour before.. don't want to get repetitive.Did it an hour before.. don't want to get repetitive.Did it an hour before.. don't want to get repetitive. https://t.co/9Bn1ToUEti — Simon McCoy (@BBCSimonMcCoy) November 2, 2020

