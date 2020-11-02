People are loving this Burger King ad ahead of the second national lockdown in England

Not often a burger ad gets people this excited but Burger King went viral with this Twitter message before the second national lockdown in England on Thursday.

We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020

And people were lovin’ it.

Respect from a McDonald’s fan🤝 — Conor Shepherd (@ConorShepherd3) November 2, 2020

Burger King encouraging you to order from their rivals should tell you all you need to know about the state of this year. https://t.co/qIjLBLR3yC — db 🖤 #BLM / That sad Niqqa (@dbcxptures) November 2, 2020

Console war is over — Pyo5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) November 2, 2020

respect from a spud-u-like fan 👏🏻 — dan (@daniel1phillips) November 2, 2020

There was a bit of this too.

What the fuck is this🤣 — Commander Dejan (@TehWhiteCotton) November 2, 2020

And this.

McDonald's has a net worth of c.$31,491,350,000. I think they are OK. Support local smaller businesses. — Chris ⚡️ (@Crawfy2k9) November 2, 2020

McD's are franchises – so while the main organisation is huge, individually the restaurants are still small businesses. — Simon Hendy (@SimonHendy) November 2, 2020

