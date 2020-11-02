People are enjoying how Gary Lineker is tackling the BBC’s new impartiality guidelines

As you’ll no doubt have seen, the BBC got itself into a bit of a tangle with its new social media guidelines ordering its staff and star names to remain strictly impartial on Twitter.

Employees have been told not to “express a personal opinion on matters of public policy, politics, or controversial subjects”.

No space to get into the details of it here, you might be glad to know, but we enjoyed how one of its highest profile presenters, Gary Lineker, is tackling the new guidelines.

First there was this.

This is nuts. For balance: this is perfectly sane. https://t.co/NsPTh8DkMK — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 30, 2020

And then this.

I really miss tweeting about about politics. I really don’t miss tweeting about politics. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 31, 2020

And now this.

Doesn’t seem right that the new lockdown guidelines are all leaked to a chosen few in the media prior to the press conference.

Seems perfectly reasonable that the new lockdown guidelines are all leaked to a chosen few in the media prior to the press conference. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 31, 2020

Three’s a trend, surely. Although it’s fair to say not everyone got it.

New BBC guidelines. He now has to be "impartial". — James (@jasaw83) October 31, 2020

We look forward to this continuing for some time to come. We don’t look forward to this continuing for some time to come.

READ MORE

Gary Lineker tweeted ‘black lives matter’ and these grimly predictable responses got exactly the treatment they deserved

Source @GaryLineker