People are enjoying how Gary Lineker is tackling the BBC’s new impartiality guidelines

As you’ll no doubt have seen, the BBC got itself into a bit of a tangle with its new social media guidelines ordering its staff and star names to remain strictly impartial on Twitter.

Employees have been told not to “express a personal opinion on matters of public policy, politics, or controversial subjects”.

No space to get into the details of it here, you might be glad to know, but we enjoyed how one of its highest profile presenters, Gary Lineker, is tackling the new guidelines.

First there was this.

And then this.

And now this.

Three’s a trend, surely. Although it’s fair to say not everyone got it.

We look forward to this continuing for some time to come. We don’t look forward to this continuing for some time to come.

Source @GaryLineker