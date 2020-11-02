Nigel Farage is rebranding the Brexit Party as the anti-lockdown Reform UK – only 9 responses you need

Apologies in advance, but Nigel Farage is starting a new party. Again.

Farage has applied to the Electoral Commission to rebrand the Brexit Party as Reform UK to campaign against anti-lockdown measures. Of course it will!

Here he is talking about it but – please – there’s nothing about it that you couldn’t possibly imagine without watching it.

There is no political voice opposing this new national lockdown in England. I think that may change very soon. pic.twitter.com/0mJ0WFfXDP — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 1, 2020

We’ve read all the responses so you don’t have to and here are our favourites.

1.

NEW: the Farage grift goes on. Now with added DEATH https://t.co/g6qnbuAsmj — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) November 1, 2020

2.

Hi I’m Nigel Farage. You may remember me from such times as that month I spent shitting myself because 6 kids arrived by dinghy. Today I’ll be launching the A Virus That Had Killed One Million People Is No Biggie party. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 2, 2020

3.

Nigel Farage’s EU salary ran out, Trump is unlikely to remain President & it’s too cold to shout at refugees from Dover. So now he seeks votes risking lives by opposing public health measures in a pandemic. There has never been a more shameless opportunist in British politics. https://t.co/15Pniuf9ft — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 2, 2020

4.

For anyone keeping score… Nigel Farage started in the Conservatives,

Then moved to UKIP

Then Leave .EU

Then Leave Means Leave

Then the Brexit Party

Now Reform UK (anti-lockdown) Any organisation that pushes to increase poverty, sickness & racism in the UK, he'll join it. — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) November 1, 2020

5.

Because of COURSE the only thought that’s been going through Nigel Farage’s mind throughout the pandemic, as thousands die and hundreds of thousands suffer, is “How can I make this about ME?” — Mitch Benn🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) November 1, 2020

6.

Presume it’ll do what all Farage ventures do; fail to win anything but give him a platform & panic some Tories into bad decisions, before moving swiftly on & leaving everyone else to deal with the consequences https://t.co/bCtSh3Sv4U — gabyhinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) November 1, 2020

7.

Congratulations to Nigel Farage for his 8th failed attempt to become an MP — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 1, 2020

8.

Just a reminder that Nigel Farage thinks "Doctors have got it wrong on smoking." Take your medical advice from this man at your peril. https://t.co/gCtT26DaQK — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 2, 2020

9.

Be honest, did not foresee Nigel Farage founding the Free Movement party. https://t.co/Ag0HMtWiO5 — Tom Peck (@tompeck) November 1, 2020

And then there was this, a throwback to what Farage had to say about coronavirus just a few months ago.

Who is this young man, campaigning for much tougher, faster measures to control the Coronavirus? pic.twitter.com/b2XlvYL2Ot — Neil O'Brien MP (@NeilDotObrien) November 2, 2020

