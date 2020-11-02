Ian Brown went full covidiot again – the 11 hottest burns

Singer Ian Brown burst onto the covidiot scene back in September, when he posted a now-deleted tweet which said

“NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX.“

He followed it up with a post that left him wide open to a dressing down from Jedward. Yes – Jedward.

On Sunday evening, presumably in response to the news of an impending second lockdown for England, he tweeted this.

Sadly, there was no option to translate it into English, but that didn’t stop people from issuing a few well-placed burns.

1.

A very interesting point from Ian here, and well made. https://t.co/7BWXV3QiUL — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) November 1, 2020

2.

Ian, I think your account’s been hacked. Some of those noises are actually words. https://t.co/7XLehTdoay — Michael Legge (@michaellegge) November 1, 2020

3.

Harry Truman Doris Day Red China Johnnie Ray South Pacific Walter Winchell Joe DiMaggio.

Joe McCarthy Richard Nixon Studebaker television North Korea South Korea Marilyn Monroe https://t.co/GShnNNhogp — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) November 1, 2020

4.

🎶Milky bar kunt. Wanksock Chris Shitty. You're listening to the boy from the big bad city

This is jam hot

This is jam hot🎵 https://t.co/SHiFeoEMqQ — Call me Bill (@WilliamShuttoh) November 1, 2020

5.

6.

Pugh, Pugh, Wanksock Chris Shitty, Cuthbert, Jonathan Van Tampon, Stasi. https://t.co/VQTlQ4fXiH — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) November 1, 2020

7.

Can now see why John Squire decided to do the lyrics on Second Coming. https://t.co/lQ5dt9wsmI — John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) November 1, 2020

8.

9.

She'll carry on through it all

She's a waterfall. https://t.co/vB7KvlXeew — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 1, 2020

10.

Bloody scientists, with their learnings and their hoodoo… pic.twitter.com/26wqz4OX65 — Adem Hoog (@HoogAdem) November 1, 2020

11.

Big fan of Van Tampon. By far the best period product delivery service in south Manchester — Jo Lake (@Joanne_Lake) November 1, 2020

Matthew Sweet gave us this earworm, so now you have to have it too.

This almost fits the Only Fools and Horses theme. https://t.co/ryNKTGII3F — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) November 1, 2020

We’re not even sorry.

Source Ian Brown Image Screengrab