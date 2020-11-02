Iain Duncan Smith says the government gave in to the scientists – 9 crushing takedowns

The announcement of ‘Lockdown 2: The Return of the Banana Bread‘ highlighted an ideological division in the Conservative Party. Some stated that the restrictions are too damaging to business, while others spotted how bad that looks against the coronavirus statistics and kept their mouths shut.

One prominent dissenter is former Tory leader and slasher of benefits, Iain Duncan Smith. His argument against the lockdown was – brace yourself – that it amounts to “giving in to the scientific advisers.”

Nope. We’ve got nothing. Here’s what Twitter thought of it.

If you've been doubting the wisdom of a lockdown, confirmation that IDS is against it should calm your doubts. https://t.co/NABBo9qNEk — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) November 1, 2020

Who better than Iain Duncan Smith to offer advice on the handling of a deadly pandemic. As the man responsible for Universal Credit, he knows more than anyone else about how to kill thousands of people.#COVID19 https://t.co/xyCCHDcYgI — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 1, 2020

Iain Duncan Smith has “accused” the government of “giving in to the science”. Yes, he actually fucking said that. — MarkC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🍻🎼 3.5% #FBPE (@mgacramer) November 1, 2020

Iain Duncan Smith’s version of the science pic.twitter.com/52nlYV0V0C — Cowsy (@cowsypic) November 1, 2020

Yeah, it's totally beyond me why would you ever listen to scientific advisors on a scientific matter of deadly viral pandemic that killed tens of thousands of people in the first wave when you delayed the action thinking you know better. Totally baffling. https://t.co/lCqtp8qUZ4 — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) November 1, 2020

I see Iain Duncan-Smith is getting cross with facts today. pic.twitter.com/WGNhiWiSLp — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) November 1, 2020

Iain Duncan Smith is right to get upset that the government is giving in to science. Can you imagine the consequences if Isaac Newton had had his way on gravity? IDS's feet wouldn't have touched the ground. https://t.co/RiKxIhPjLL — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) November 1, 2020

Iain Duncan Smith accuses the Prime Minister of "giving in to the scientific advisers"

Guess he worked his way to the back of his “brain” pic.twitter.com/oko9RTSzsU — Mick Coffey (@MickCoffey2) November 1, 2020

'Iain Duncan Smith accused the PM of "giving in to the scientific advisers" [saying that] Sage had "pressurised" the government into taking this decision.' IDS also believes we shouldn't give in to scientists 'pressurising' us about gravity.https://t.co/eh63fQCFnR — Andy Grayson #BlackLivesMatter #Rejoin🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@AndyGrays0n) November 1, 2020

This suggestion from author Jim Felton seems like a sensible way forward.

Can we just start referring to scientists as “people who know what the fuck they’re talking about” until these idiots realise how dangerously insane they sound https://t.co/m9dTJyajmE — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 1, 2020

In conclusion:

We're not exactly fans of Iain Duncan Smith either. — Scientists for EU (@Scientists4EU) November 1, 2020

