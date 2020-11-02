Iain Duncan Smith says the government gave in to the scientists – 9 crushing takedowns

The announcement of ‘Lockdown 2: The Return of the Banana Bread‘ highlighted an ideological division in the Conservative Party. Some stated that the restrictions are too damaging to business, while others spotted how bad that looks against the coronavirus statistics and kept their mouths shut.

One prominent dissenter is former Tory leader and slasher of benefits, Iain Duncan Smith. His argument against the lockdown was – brace yourself – that it amounts to “giving in to the scientific advisers.

Nope. We’ve got nothing. Here’s what Twitter thought of it.

This suggestion from author Jim Felton seems like a sensible way forward.

In conclusion:

Source Iain Duncan Smith Image Screengrab