The 11 funniest reactions to this photo of Ivanka Trump with some police officers
Ivanka Trump has been on the campaign trail, with the US election now just a day away, and she shared this image from a visit to Wisconsin.
If ever a photo-op were crying out to be panned …
1.
This is ridiculous, she's an unarmed woman, one arresting officer would be plenty. https://t.co/D3wdVz59ZS
— David Frum (@davidfrum) October 31, 2020
2.
Police Academy 9 is gonna suck. https://t.co/I533lapcWm
— Matthew Brignall, ND (@drbrignall) October 31, 2020
3.
Hey look, it's SS Barbie. https://t.co/lQQ0PVyucO
— Đɇnnɨs Đɇŧwɨłłɇɍ (@drgonzo123) October 31, 2020
4.
I'm sure this looks great for people who really, really, REALLY want a police state.
Not the best picture she could've had taken. https://t.co/Tp5bj68BMM
— 🍞Bread🍞 (@Thebreadgamer) October 31, 2020
5.
they look like district 1 enforcers from the fucking hunger games https://t.co/zQaLiowEP5
— snowbird (@snowbirdtbh) October 31, 2020
6.
Feels like a threat https://t.co/EljUWbIpGw
— Has Jeff Bezos Decided To End World Hunger? (@HasBezosDecided) October 31, 2020
7.
Meanwhile Entitlement Barbie is as tone deaf as her moron brothers Beavis & Butthead Trump https://t.co/zvvDrTd5du
— Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) October 31, 2020
8.
Ivanka's going as Eva Braun this year. https://t.co/vAmpx1zj2h
— \\7H3__̞͇̳̥W̘̬̟̦̮͎̦̘͎ͅ1͍̥͙̪̻̼̪̥͕̦ͅZ4̞͈̱̦͙͎̫RD͇͇͚// (@_7H3_W1Z4RD_) October 31, 2020
9.
thank u, Ivanka Trump, for this preview of what the opening gates of hell look like https://t.co/RDi9fyRBC1
— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) October 31, 2020
10.
Please don't kink-shame y'all, this is just how Jared gets off https://t.co/hnkyWqiGMJ
— Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) October 31, 2020
11.
The trumps even ruined the phrase "The children are our future" and made it into the most terrifying threat… https://t.co/INm2lDdw2P
— Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) November 1, 2020
Jeremy Newberger had a question.
This the new border wall? A Vapid dingus and a bunch of photo-cops?
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) October 31, 2020
And is Mexico going to pay for it?
