The 11 funniest reactions to this photo of Ivanka Trump with some police officers

Ivanka Trump has been on the campaign trail, with the US election now just a day away, and she shared this image from a visit to Wisconsin.

If ever a photo-op were crying out to be panned …

1.

This is ridiculous, she's an unarmed woman, one arresting officer would be plenty. https://t.co/D3wdVz59ZS — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 31, 2020

2.

Police Academy 9 is gonna suck. https://t.co/I533lapcWm — Matthew Brignall, ND (@drbrignall) October 31, 2020

3.

4.

I'm sure this looks great for people who really, really, REALLY want a police state. Not the best picture she could've had taken. https://t.co/Tp5bj68BMM — 🍞Bread🍞 (@Thebreadgamer) October 31, 2020

5.

they look like district 1 enforcers from the fucking hunger games https://t.co/zQaLiowEP5 — snowbird (@snowbirdtbh) October 31, 2020

6.

Feels like a threat https://t.co/EljUWbIpGw — Has Jeff Bezos Decided To End World Hunger? (@HasBezosDecided) October 31, 2020

7.

Meanwhile Entitlement Barbie is as tone deaf as her moron brothers Beavis & Butthead Trump https://t.co/zvvDrTd5du — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) October 31, 2020

8.

Ivanka's going as Eva Braun this year. https://t.co/vAmpx1zj2h — \\7H3__̞͇̳̥W̘̬̟̦̮͎̦̘͎ͅ1͍̥͙̪̻̼̪̥͕̦ͅZ4̞͈̱̦͙͎̫RD͇͇͚// (@_7H3_W1Z4RD_) October 31, 2020

9.

thank u, Ivanka Trump, for this preview of what the opening gates of hell look like https://t.co/RDi9fyRBC1 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) October 31, 2020

10.

Please don't kink-shame y'all, this is just how Jared gets off https://t.co/hnkyWqiGMJ — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) October 31, 2020

11.

The trumps even ruined the phrase "The children are our future" and made it into the most terrifying threat… https://t.co/INm2lDdw2P — Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) November 1, 2020

Jeremy Newberger had a question.

This the new border wall? A Vapid dingus and a bunch of photo-cops? — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) October 31, 2020

And is Mexico going to pay for it?

