Businesses are quoting Magna Carta to avoid lockdown closures – 9 right royal takedowns

A mere 805 years after it was signed, the Magna Carta was trending today as some businesses are apparently quoting it in a bid to avoid lockdown closure.



And if you’re thinking ‘yeah but, seriously, no-one’s really going to do that’ then watch this.

We’ve reached the point where a Freeman of the Land is trying to keep a soft play centre open using Magna Carta as a justification pic.twitter.com/fKAJItOKyk — Gary Brannan (@garybrannan) November 2, 2020

And these are surely the only 9 responses you need.

1.

"soft play areas can remain open during pandemics, seems a weird addition to the magna carta Barry, but ok, I'll sign" pic.twitter.com/ZW619QZxVG — Bill (@ReturnOfBill) November 2, 2020

2.

As a medieval historian I am afraid I am going to have to remind divorced twitter once again that Magna Carta does not refer to "the people". It refers to the nobility, which your local pub is very sadly not. pic.twitter.com/EYsoTGGL9S — Dr Eleanor Janega (@GoingMedieval) November 2, 2020

3.

If you're referencing Magna Carta as way to oppose lockdown restrictions, you are indeed, a fucking moron — T.P. Smith (@architectom89) November 2, 2020

4.

"This my sweet is a copy of Magna Carta, and as long as I'm holding it the licensing laws don't apply… we can keep the pub open 24/7. Fact." pic.twitter.com/WnRHg62qqe — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) November 2, 2020

5.

I’m fine with lockdown deniers invoking Magna Carta as long as they can explain the difference between novel disseisin and darrein presentment, remove their fish-weirs, and send twelve knights to investigate the evil customs of the forest. https://t.co/hOj9zbpxJV — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) November 2, 2020

6.

Article 69 of the Magna Carta, if printed and worn on a sign around the neck, will protect the wearer against coronavirus, haemorrhoids and gout. Vital this is retweeted — barry burrito 🎃 (@bum_o_tron) November 2, 2020

7.

Has Magna Carta ever trended on twitter for a reason that isn't weirdo's trying to get out of laws? — Tom Golding (@Catch_factory) November 2, 2020

8.

"That, your majesty, is the bit where you protect the rights of good men and true to ignore the Covid 19 lockdowne and goeth forth to the Wetherspoons, wherein to drink ales, eat curry and watch the boxing on Sky Sports. Now sign it or elseth." #MagnaCarta pic.twitter.com/6Y0b0Tpau1 — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 2, 2020

9.

Unless you're a Baron with a time machine, the Magna Carta does not protect you from anything. Here endeth today's lesson in constitutional law. — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) November 2, 2020

To conclude …

Lot of people who have never read Magna Carta or any medieval history have a lot of feelings about what Magna Carta is about, all of them wrong. — Dr Eleanor Janega (@GoingMedieval) November 2, 2020

And this.

The signing of the Magna Carta 1215, Runnymede pic.twitter.com/ItC4JoP1mV — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) November 2, 2020

There was also this helpful view from abroad.

bunch of guys named alfie or whatever saying the magna carta means the government can’t do a lockdown is delightful to me. sorry if it fucks up your dreary little island in any real way but it’s so funny — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) November 2, 2020

Maybe try this instead?

Very important that businesses know that the police cannot force you to close your business during lockdown if as they enter the property you turn around, touch the ground and say "bagsy not me". Vital this is retweeted — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) November 2, 2020

