Andrew Cotter’s done another video with his dogs and it’s the lockdown lift we needed

As England gets ready for another national lockdown, thank goodness then for the great Andrew Cotter who shared another video with his fabulous dogs, Olive and Mabel.

And it’s just the lift we needed right now.

All I can offer at this time is more dog nonsense. pic.twitter.com/NiUMbVxUjG — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) October 31, 2020

And this person surely speaks for the nation.

All I want is more dog nonsense! — PD Jenkins 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏁 (@PDPie85) October 31, 2020

Here’s a favourite from months gone by, just because we can’t watch this enough.

Just hoping she can mend her ways. pic.twitter.com/d2YCniSNux — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) July 14, 2020

Olive and Mabel (and Andrew) have even got a book out. And follow Andrew on Twitter here.

