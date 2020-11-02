Andrew Cotter’s done another video with his dogs and it’s the lockdown lift we needed

As England gets ready for another national lockdown, thank goodness then for the great Andrew Cotter who shared another video with his fabulous dogs, Olive and Mabel.

And it’s just the lift we needed right now.

And this person surely speaks for the nation.

Here’s a favourite from months gone by, just because we can’t watch this enough.

Olive and Mabel (and Andrew) have even got a book out. And follow Andrew on Twitter here.

Source @MrAndrewCotter