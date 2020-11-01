The 14 most stinging takedowns of Nadine Dorries who said only a crystal ball could have predicted Lockdown 2

It’s not entirely new territory for Conservative MP and previous inhabitant of the “I’m a Celebrity” campsite, Nadine Dorries, to say things that people may consider – well – stupid.

For example …

And …

Which was swiftly debunked by what is known in the business as “proof”.

She recently suggested that it would have required a crystal ball to predict the dire coronavirus numbers currently being presented.

The takedowns came thick and fast.

You didn't need a bloody crystal ball, you needed to act on the advice your own SAGE committee gave you to lockdown weeks ago. https://t.co/U99BqZsHko — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 31, 2020

She has now bought twelve. https://t.co/2KP8kkuVdD — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 31, 2020

Nadine Dorries seems to think all the SAGE experts and epidemiology professors are like fairies. Yes, it could have been predicted, it WAS predicted and all the qualified and intelligent people were right. https://t.co/CCgHMOuPfc — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) October 31, 2020

Or, you know, someone following “France 24” on Twitter dot com. https://t.co/Zq8xQflQkj — Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) October 31, 2020

