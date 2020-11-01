Our 11 favourite guesses at why the lockdown briefing was delayed

After news was leaked that England would be entering a second full lockdown, Downing Street announced that the Prime Minister would hold a briefing at 4 pm to confirm the story and fill in some details.

The time was pushed back to 5, then 6:30.

PA reporting that Downing St briefing delayed from 1700 to 1830. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 31, 2020

For crying out loud…what do they need an extra 1 1/2 hours extra for when they have had days/weeks/months. Are they deliberately trying to wind a nation up?!! https://t.co/euinmIzIMu — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) October 31, 2020

6:30 came and went with no briefing.

As everyone will have noticed- it didn’t in fact start at 1830. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 31, 2020

The delay became the news – at least on Twitter.

They’re delaying the press conference announcing a delayed lockdown. Is this a fucking art installation — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 31, 2020

It is deeply encouraging that the people in charge of our literal lives can't even get the time of their own announcement correct — Holly Brockwell (@holly) October 31, 2020

Will the press conference start before the second lockdown ends? — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) October 31, 2020

Come on Johnson I've got a Halloween party that I can't go to. — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 31, 2020

People began to speculate on the cause – and these were our favourite suggestions.

1.

Boris Johnson is currently proving he couldn't organise a press-conference in a brewery. — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) October 31, 2020

2.

The press conference has been delayed until the prime minister successfully bobs an apple — joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 31, 2020

3.