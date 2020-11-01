Our 11 favourite guesses at why the lockdown briefing was delayed

After news was leaked that England would be entering a second full lockdown, Downing Street announced that the Prime Minister would hold a briefing at 4 pm to confirm the story and fill in some details.

The time was pushed back to 5, then 6:30.

6:30 came and went with no briefing.

The delay became the news – at least on Twitter.

People began to speculate on the cause – and these were our favourite suggestions.

1.

2.

3.

Article Pages: 1 2