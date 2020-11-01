Our 11 favourite guesses at why the lockdown briefing was delayed
After news was leaked that England would be entering a second full lockdown, Downing Street announced that the Prime Minister would hold a briefing at 4 pm to confirm the story and fill in some details.
The time was pushed back to 5, then 6:30.
PA reporting that Downing St briefing delayed from 1700 to 1830.
— Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 31, 2020
For crying out loud…what do they need an extra 1 1/2 hours extra for when they have had days/weeks/months. Are they deliberately trying to wind a nation up?!! https://t.co/euinmIzIMu
— Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) October 31, 2020
6:30 came and went with no briefing.
As everyone will have noticed- it didn’t in fact start at 1830.
— Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 31, 2020
The delay became the news – at least on Twitter.
They’re delaying the press conference announcing a delayed lockdown. Is this a fucking art installation
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 31, 2020
It is deeply encouraging that the people in charge of our literal lives can't even get the time of their own announcement correct
— Holly Brockwell (@holly) October 31, 2020
Will the press conference start before the second lockdown ends?
— tom jamieson (@jamiesont) October 31, 2020
Come on Johnson I've got a Halloween party that I can't go to.
— Otto English (@Otto_English) October 31, 2020
People began to speculate on the cause – and these were our favourite suggestions.
1.
Boris Johnson is currently proving he couldn't organise a press-conference in a brewery.
— Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) October 31, 2020
2.
The press conference has been delayed until the prime minister successfully bobs an apple
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 31, 2020
3.
I'm hearing the announcement has been delayed because Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings are still arguing about what 2 words can be made to rhyme with "lockdown". More soon…
— Russ (@RussInCheshire) October 31, 2020