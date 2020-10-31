England is expected to go into a second Covid lockdown next week – 17 favourite responses

It looks like England is about to go into a second national lockdown to tackle Covid-19 despite Boris Johnson summarily rejecting the idea just a few weeks ago.

We know this because the government appears to have briefed the Daily Mail and the Times about it. Remember when they used to announce this sort of thing in parliament?

Two UK newspapers appear to have been briefed about a national lockdown from Wednesday. Press conference on Monday. The vacuum will mean two days of speculation. Why is the government doing it like this? pic.twitter.com/9wy9gVjsWD — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) October 30, 2020

But before we tackle the death of parliamentary democracy and all that, here are our favourite 17 things people said about the prospect of a second national lockdown in England.

1.

I think the most damnable thing is the way they arrogantly insist that they won’t be changing course right up until the moment they change course. It was Raab yesterday. Even those of us who expected the very worst from this government are close to disbelief at the awfulness now. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 31, 2020

2.

We’re gonna Lockdown 2 pic.twitter.com/JtIX7EDsmA — Anna Cooq (@annacooq) October 30, 2020

3.

Whoever could have predicted that we couldn’t beat the need for a national lockdown with the stringent “no drinking unless you have a pie” strategy — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 30, 2020

4.

I’m old enough to remember when Keir Starmer was called a “shameless opportunist” for suggesting a national lockdown two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/h6IKe9OwtH — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 30, 2020

5.

lockdown 2 come onnnn pic.twitter.com/rYty7KH07c — that bitch just (@nads1__) October 30, 2020

6.

Forced to belatedly lock down for a month – minimum – when you could have got ahead of it early and done it for a fortnight…. fucking textbook. Absolutely wild to see TORIES make things worse for business because they still haven’t glommed on health and economy go hand in hand — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) October 31, 2020

7.

During the first lockdown we all tried nice hobbies like cross stitch, baking, yoga etc. This time let's do some more extreme hobbies like blacksmithing, falconry and snake charming. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 30, 2020

8.

Me trying to catch a quick flight before Lockdown 2 pic.twitter.com/NF0kC1YOu4 — Shu’aib (@ShuaibMA) October 30, 2020

9.

It's not a national lockdown! It's Australian-style Me Time. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 31, 2020

10.