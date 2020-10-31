England is expected to go into a second Covid lockdown next week – 17 favourite responses

It looks like England is about to go into a second national lockdown to tackle Covid-19 despite Boris Johnson summarily rejecting the idea just a few weeks ago.

We know this because the government appears to have briefed the Daily Mail and the Times about it. Remember when they used to announce this sort of thing in parliament?

But before we tackle the death of parliamentary democracy and all that, here are our favourite 17 things people said about the prospect of a second national lockdown in England.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2